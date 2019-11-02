Cricket
Pink Ball Test: Celebrity guests, pink tickets, sky diving set to make day-night Test a memorable occasion

By
Eden Gardens all set to wear a pink hue
Eden Gardens all set to wear a pink hue

Kolkata, November 2: India will take on Bangladesh in the first-ever Day-Night Test in both the nation's cricketing history at Kolkata from November 22. The BCCI under Sourav Ganguly is all set to make the historic occasion a memorable one, and the invitations have gone to a clutch of celebrities from across the spectrum and there are several other initiatives too. Dip into the details here.

1. A-List celebrities

1. A-List celebrities

The Pink Ball Test is a first in the sporting history of India and there will a celebrity list to match. Local boy and tennis legend Leander Paes, star player Sania Mirza, national badminton coach P Gopichand, Sachin Tendulkar, and the members of the Indian team that played Bangladesh for the first time in 2000 etc will be present on the big day. World badminton champion PV Sindhu, Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, chess legend Viswanathan Anand too well adorn the Test on various days.

From the political sphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Haseena are expected to be at the Eden Gardens.

2. Other arrangements

2. Other arrangements

The CAB, the host association, said they will organise a cricket match for HIV+ children during the 40-minute lunch break on the first day of the match. There will be sky divers who will present the trophy on Day 1 and there will be pink coloured flower show and flower shower. And the tickets for the match will be printed in pink to mark the occasion.

3. Ganguly on day-night test

3. Ganguly on day-night test

Sourav Ganguly had recently met Indian skipper Virat Kohli and convinced him about the need to be a part of the experiment. After the meeting Ganguly said Kohli and other team India members were "agreeable" to the decision. Ganguly also said he and other BCCI office bearers were "hell bent on Day-Night Test", and added that Day-Night Test is the way forward as it can bring back crowd to stadium for the traditional format.

4. Former cricketers back D/N Test

4. Former cricketers back D/N Test

Mohammed Azharuddin, the former Indian captain and the current president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, said D/N Test should be tried out to gauge the feedback from spectators. And there were several others like Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman who welcomed the idea.

Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:26 [IST]
