ICC World Cup 2019: Players with India connection who played for New Zealand

This is the first time that the two countries are meeting each other in the last-four clash at the quadrennial event.

The two teams have played seven times so far - either in group or Super Six stage - with the Black Caps having a 4-3 lead.

One game was washed out and that was in this tournament itself.

While India and New Zealand have been old foes in international cricket, the two teams' rivalry is also made interesting by the fact that a number of players who have appeared for the Kiwis over the years had an India connection in some form.

The Kiwi squad in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 also has such a player in the form of Ish Sodhi.

Ish Sodhi

Leg-spinner Sodhi was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, in 1992. He made his international debut in 2013 and has played a decent number of games for New Zealand. He appeared in 17 Tests, 31 ODIs and 33 T20Is to claim 123 scalps and score 565 runs. Sodhi has played just one game in the ongoing World Cup which was against Australia at Lord's though he could not pick any wicket and scored five runs.

Jeetan Patel

Patel, an off-spinner, represented New Zealand in 24 Tests, 43 ODIs and 11 T20Is between 2005 and 2017. Although he hails from an Indian family, Patel was born in Wellington in 1980. Jeetan had made his debut appearance in international cricket in 2005 as a 'supersub', something that is defunct in cricket. With around 500 runs and 130 wickets, Jeetan last played for NZ in May 2017 and currently plays for Warwickshire in English county.

Jeet Raval

Born in Gujarat in 1988, Raval is a left-hand opening batsman who has played 18 Tests for New Zealand since November 2016. He is a heavy scorer in the first-class cricket in New Zealand and is even nicknamed 'Rahul Dravid of Auckland'. He has over 7,000 runs in 107 games in first-class cricket. In Tests, Raval has just over 1,000 runs with one hundred and averages 37. His only hundred came in New Zealand's last series played against Bangladesh at home which was cancelled midway because of the March terror attacks.

Tarun Nethula

Born in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, Nethula, is another cricketer of Indian origin to have donned the New Zealand jersey. The 36-year-old leg-break bowler had played five ODIs for New Zealand in 2012 and picked five scalps at an average of 49 above. However, he is a prolific bowler in the first-class cricket and has 245 wickets from 80 games with 11 fifers. Nethula even has a hundred in first-class cricket. He last played in a series of T20s for Northern Districts.

Ronnie Hira

Born in Auckland in 1987, left-arm spinner Hira is another player with Indian roots who has represented NZ in international cricket. He played 15 T20Is for the Kiwis in 2012-13 and took 10 wickets in them at an average of 33.70 and economy rate of just below eight. He plays for Auckland now and has 116 scalps in as many matches. He has one first-class hundred as well.