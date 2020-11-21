Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended

By Pti

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP)-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegal.

The honourary secretary of CAP V Chandran on Saturday stated: "CAP is of the view that Lt Governor DR Kiran Bedi should not have issued a letter dated 12.11.2020 and viralled it through social media that has damaged CAP and land owners' reputation without giving opportunity to neither of us to explain our factual position."

Chandran, in his letter, termed it "regrettable" that Bedi has refused to support the "iconic cricket centre" that has eight full-sized cricket stadium with one international stadium built "without taking a single rupee (or) infrastructural subsidy from the BCCI."

"It is highly regrettable to see the government agencies under Lt Governor refuse to support the iconic cricket centre, which is the face of Pondicherry and ordered to be demolished without proper trials."

"... Also disconnected water supply and power supply without notice. No support for Covid tests as well." Chandran alleged that the association has been "unfairly punished".

More T20 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TSG 3 - 3 VFB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 21:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More