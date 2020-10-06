Ponting smiles as Ashwin refrains from Mankading

Bengaluru, Oct. 5: A sly grin. That's all that Ravichandran Ashwin did when he had to option to Mankad the batsman. The batsman in question this time is Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch.
The incident took place during match number 19 of the ongoing edition of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 9 Highlights: Rabada picks up four as Delhi Capitals crush Royal Challengers Bangalore
Ashwin caught Finch short of his crease during their match in Dubai and gave him a warning. The incident happened in the third over of RCB's innings, when the Australian cricketer had stepped way out of his crease.
Back in the dugout coach Ponting looked happy with the bowlers' actions. Prior to the start of the tournament, Ponting had warned Ashwin on the issue of mankading. Prior to the start of the tournament, the coach had warned Ashwin against Mankading and said that he would not like it if he did it.
