Predict the best XI, win exciting prizes in fantasy league, powered by CricBattle

The Fantasy Cricket League allows a user to select the best XI from the two teams playing the IPL match on a given day. Points are awarded based on the performance of the player in the match and the user who accumulates most points at the end of each match wins a prize.

Awards are up for grabs even to participants who top the standings over each gameweek as well. The overall winner across the IPL season will also receive a grand prize.

All you have to do is log in, register your team, join a league and start winning!

Once you complete your registration, choose your XI players within the budget, adhering to the team composition.

Save your XI and enjoy the IPL match as your players fight hard on the field to accumulate points in your team.

Every run scored counts as a point. A batsman is awarded extra points for scoring boundaries, sixes, reaching milestones (25, 30, half-century, century etc) and maintaining a high run-rate. Points are awarded to the participants when a bowler claims a wicket, bowls a maiden over and maintains the economy rate.

Each catch, stump and run out counts as additional points. Double your points by nominating a captain and a vice-captain. Remember to log back in to check your points at the end of the day and see if you are the day's lucky winner!

Talking about the partnership between myKhel.com and CricBattle, myKhel.com CEO Sriram Hebbar said, "Cricket is a global game with wide fan following and we're very much excited to bring this fantasy game to our platform. Through this forum, we intend to engage our fans more in the social environment in multiple languages -- Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu-- in addition to English. We hope to break new grounds with this joint partnership, which is the first- of-its kind in five vernacular languages."

Rakesh Desai, CEO of CricBattle sounded upbeat about the joint venture.

"myKhel.com's powerful reach to regional market segments through various language portals would present the biggest opportunity for both the parties to capture the "untouched market" of fantasy sports userbase in local regions."

The Fantasy Cricket League also allows you to join paid leagues which guarantee you extra returns if your team performs well on the pitch. The bigger the league, the better your returns.

In the CricBattle Prediction League, a spin-off of the Fantasy Cricket League, you can win prizes by just predicting the winning team and the margin of victory. A point is awarded to the correct prediction of the team that will win the day's IPL game. Additional points are awarded for predicting the margin of victory, performer of the match and so on.

