Preview 2nd ODI: Kohli's men need to step up against Kiwis

Pune, October 24: Under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in the must-win second game on Wednesday (October 25).

It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements.

Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors did it in emphatic style.

It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India.

The way they played spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was commendable.

Prefer the sweep against spinners, says Tom Latham

The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team.

The dangerous opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fell to the swing and accuracy of Trent Boult in Mumbai and they will now have to find a way to negotiate the left-arm pacer.

The number four spot remains a concern for the team management with 11 batsmen being tried at that position since the 2015 World Cup. Kedar Jadhav batted at number four on Sunday but failed to do the job.

Dinesh Karthik, batting at number five, played a decent knock in his comeback game, stitching a 73-run stand with captain Kohli before throwing his wicket away.

He is expected to make the playing eleven, leaving little possibility of Manish Pandey getting a game.

More than 20 overs were left when MS Dhoni walked in to bat but he too could not capitalise after making 25 off 42 balls.

On the bowling front, the spin duo of Chahal and Yadav, who gave away 125 runs and managed a lone wicket, will be keen to make amends. India are likely to retain the pacers from the first game.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker, Ish Sodhi.

Live from: 1.30 pm at Star Sports 1 and 3.