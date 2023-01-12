Prithvi Shaw joins Mumbai stalwarts after amazing Triple Hundred: Check Out the List

The Mumbai batter scored 379 runs in just 383 balls, becoming the highest-scoring batter for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

The 23-year-old batter dominated the Assam bowling and stitched a mammoth 401-run partnership with his captain Ajinkya Rahane, who himself scored 191 runs.

"It feels really nice to bat with a player of his (Rahane's) stature. Someone with so much of international experience. His mere presence around this Mumbai side lifts us up. I always try and learn when an international player comes and plays with us," Shaw said.

The player looked destined to get a 400, but was departed for 379 in the bowling of Riyan Parag. He missed out on former Maharashtra player Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's 443 against Kathiawar in Pune back in 1948-49, which is the highest Ranji individual score till date.

But Prithvi has etched his name in the history books, becoming the eighth player for Mumbai to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy.

First-Ever Triple Hundred for Mumbai:

The great Vijay Merchant scored the first-ever triple hundred for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy back in the 1943-44 season, when he scored an unbeaten 359 against Maharashtra.

Prithvi Topple Sanjay Manjrekar:

Before Prithvi Shaw's 379 on Wednesday (January 11)., Sanjay Manjrekar's 377 against Hyderabad was the highest score by a Mumbai batter at the domestic level.

With his outstanding inning, Prithvi has joined some monumental names who have all scored 300+ runs for Mumbai. Here is the Full List-

Triple Centurions for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy:

Player Score Opponent Venue Season Prithvi Shaw 379 Assam Guwahati 2022-23 Sanjay Manjrekar 377 Hyderabad Mumbai 1990-91 Vijay Merchant 359* Maharashtra Mumbai 1943-44 Sunil Gavaskar 340 Bengal Mumbai 1981-82 Ajit Wadekar 323 Mysore Mumbai 1966-67 Wasim Jaffer 314* Saurashtra Rajkot 1996-97 Rohit Sharma 309* Gujarat Mumbai 2009-10 Wasim Jaffer 301 Saurashtra Chennai 2008-09 Sarfaraz Khan 301* Uttar Pradesh Mumbai 2019-20

The player has been denied an India call-up since 2020 despite some outstanding displays with the bat. Although his chances are yet to come for an extended run in the Indian team, if he continues the form, the player can be assured of opportunities to arrive in the coming days.

Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard. https://t.co/RoDw5FbUEV — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 11, 2023