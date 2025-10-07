Will Rohit Sharma’s Salary Be Reduced After Losing the Captaincy? Here’s How Much He Still Earns from the BCCI

Cricket Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan Involved in Heated On-Field Clash After 181 in Maharashtra–Mumbai Game: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 19:58 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Former India batter Prithvi Shaw found himself at the center of controversy after a fiery on-field exchange with Musheer Khan and other Mumbai players during a warm-up match between Maharashtra and Mumbai. The altercation occurred moments after Shaw was dismissed for a brilliant 181, narrowly missing out on a double century.

The incident took place on Day 2 of the practice match when Shaw, facing his former teammates for the first time since his move to Maharashtra, was caught off guard by Musheer's part-time off-spin.

Following his dismissal, Shaw appeared visibly upset and exchanged heated words with Musheer, prompting several Mumbai players to step in. The tension quickly escalated before the on-field umpires intervened and escorted Shaw toward the dressing room to prevent further confrontation.

Shaw's innings, however, was nothing short of exceptional. Opening the batting for Maharashtra alongside Arshin Kulkarni, he dominated the Mumbai bowlers with his trademark aggression and fluent stroke play. The pair stitched together a mammoth 305-run partnership, setting a strong foundation for their team. Kulkarni was the first to depart after a whirlwind 186 off 140 balls, while Shaw carried on to make a commanding 181 from 219 deliveries, studded with boundaries across the park.

The 25-year-old's move to Maharashtra comes after being dropped from the Mumbai squad due to inconsistent performances. A former U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Shaw had burst onto the international scene in 2018, scoring a century on his Test debut. Despite early promise, his career lost momentum due to form dips and off-field issues.

With over 4,500 runs in first-class cricket, including 13 centuries and a highest score of 379, Shaw remains one of the most gifted batters in Indian domestic cricket. The upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, starting October 15 against Kerala, will be crucial for him as he looks to revive his career and earn another shot at the national team.

While his bat did most of the talking in the warm-up fixture, the post-dismissal altercation served as a reminder of Shaw's fiery temperament - a double-edged trait that continues to shadow his immense potential.