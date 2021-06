PSL 2021: Revised full squad list of all six teams; focus on Russell, Hetmyer, Rizwan

oi-Unnikrishnan G

Abu Dhabi, June 4: The PSL 2021 second phase will start here at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from June 9 with the final scheduled to be held on June 24 at the same venue. The six teams have made slight tweaks to their squads for the remainder of PSL 2021, as some players from the first part held in Karachi decided to pull out, courtesy the Covid-19 pandemic.