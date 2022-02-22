Cricket
PSL 2022: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gets criticised for slapping his teammate for dropping a catch

By
PSL 2022: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf slaps Lahore Qalandars teammate for dropping catch, video goes viral
Image: TV Grab (PSL Twitter)

New Delhi, February 22: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's on-field behaviour came under the scanner for his behaviour during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The video of the shocking incident has also gone viral over social media in which Rauf - who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL - could be seen slapping his teammate Kamran Ghulam on Monday (February 21).

Apparently, Ghulam had dropped a catch of Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai in the second over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings. Ghulam failed to take the catch on the leg side Rauf - who was bowling that over - got the wicket of Mohammad Haris three balls later when Fawad Ahmed took a catch at deep mid-wicket to provide his team with an early breakthrough.

When his teammates converged to congratulate the bowler for picking up the wicket, Rauf - who seemed to have been miffed with his teammate's dropped catch - slapped him in the heat of the moment.

Here's the video:

However, by the end of Peshawar Zalmi's innings, Ghulam ran Wahab Riaz out with a direct hit. Rauf was seen walking up to Ghulam and even gave his teammate a hug.

The right-arm pacer escaped fine for his behaviour on the field however he was warned by the match referee Ali Naqvi for his actions. Haris, later, explained that it was a friendly push and not a slap. The quick was also criticised for his unacceptable behaviour.

The match, however, didn't go in the favour of Rauf's team as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie.

In what was a virtual dead-rubber of the league stages of the domestic T20 league, the match ended up being a nail-biting one as both the teams scored 158 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

With the match tied, Lahore Qalandars could only score 5/0 in the Super Over which the Zalmis won in just two deliveries as Shoaib Malik hit Shaheen Afridi for back-to-back boundaries.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 17:08 [IST]
