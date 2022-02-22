PSL 2022: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gets criticised for slapping his teammate for dropping a catch

The video of the shocking incident has also gone viral over social media in which Rauf - who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL - could be seen slapping his teammate Kamran Ghulam on Monday (February 21).

Apparently, Ghulam had dropped a catch of Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai in the second over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings. Ghulam failed to take the catch on the leg side Rauf - who was bowling that over - got the wicket of Mohammad Haris three balls later when Fawad Ahmed took a catch at deep mid-wicket to provide his team with an early breakthrough.

Haris Rauf to team-mate Kamran Ghulam - slapped for dropping a catch and then hugged for a run out with a direct hit #PSL7 pic.twitter.com/nDTYV4qfk7 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 22, 2022

When his teammates converged to congratulate the bowler for picking up the wicket, Rauf - who seemed to have been miffed with his teammate's dropped catch - slapped him in the heat of the moment.

Here's the video:

However, by the end of Peshawar Zalmi's innings, Ghulam ran Wahab Riaz out with a direct hit. Rauf was seen walking up to Ghulam and even gave his teammate a hug.

The right-arm pacer escaped fine for his behaviour on the field however he was warned by the match referee Ali Naqvi for his actions. Haris, later, explained that it was a friendly push and not a slap. The quick was also criticised for his unacceptable behaviour.

Everyone has one's say, but Haris Rauf came across as pretty rude there. I hope he does speak up about this, Kamran Ghulam or any fielder wouldn't drop a catch on purpose. And for those comparing this to Steyn vs De Kock, Steyn was clearly joking and clarified it too. #HBLPSL7 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 21, 2022

Reprimand to Haris Rauf.

No official complaint received because incident was happened Between team mates — Anas Saeed (@anussaeed1) February 22, 2022

Shame on Haris Rauf for this kind of disgraceful and disrespectful behave with Kamran Ghulam ! And after slapping, he remained serious. Felt sad for Kamran Ghulam who was still smiling and celebrating his wicket. @HarisRauf14 U must stay in limits,control ur aggression#HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/7uk8Zs8sQf — TAHA IMRAN (LQ💚) (@tahabeast3) February 21, 2022

Haris Rauf has escaped fine, but he has been warned by the match referee Ali Naqvi for his actions during last night's match. Haris explained that it was a friendly push and not a slap. #HBLPSL7 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 22, 2022

Haris Rauf Escaped ban and fine?



Spirit of Cricket Award Goes to Match referee and Haris Rauf @thePSLt20 @iramizraja pic.twitter.com/dmoPG6MHLP — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) February 22, 2022

The match, however, didn't go in the favour of Rauf's team as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie.

In what was a virtual dead-rubber of the league stages of the domestic T20 league, the match ended up being a nail-biting one as both the teams scored 158 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

With the match tied, Lahore Qalandars could only score 5/0 in the Super Over which the Zalmis won in just two deliveries as Shoaib Malik hit Shaheen Afridi for back-to-back boundaries.