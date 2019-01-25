Pujara turns 31, wishes pour in for master batsman

Pujara scored 521 runs in the series against Australia with three hundreds at an average of over 74 and walked away with the man-of-the-series award.

Head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri lauded Pujara for showing that a player can be successful without being aggressive.

"He proved that you don't have to be a Flash Harry to be successful. In this day and age when the bowlers are smart, with analysts studying your weaknesses, bowling attacks being more accurate... you have to earn your runs," Shastri was quoted as saying by India Today.

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru and since in 68 Tests, Pujara has scored 5426 runs at an average of 51.18 including 18 centuries and 20 fifties.

Wishes pour in for Pujara on the special day, and here's a few of them.

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 Wishing you a great year ahead full of love, luck and many more hundreds🏏 pic.twitter.com/e4E87ieB9H — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 25, 2019

Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1. On his 31st birthday we relive one of his famous knocks against Australia. A double ton that had the Pujara imprint written all over it #TeamIndia 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/IL1bYqTe3m — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2019

When you are at the pitch , it seems there is a 'Statue of Patience ' at the crease. Wishing you more and more time at the crease and may you achieve even more success. Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 ! pic.twitter.com/bSnKgiAyWu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2019