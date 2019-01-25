Cricket

Pujara turns 31, wishes pour in for master batsman

By
Cheteshwar Pujara turned 31 on Friday
Bengaluru, January 25: Cheteshwar Pujara, the pillar of Indian Test team who played a vital role in India's historic series win in Australia, turned 31 on Friday (January 25). Pujara is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy semifinals against Karnataka here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pujara scored 521 runs in the series against Australia with three hundreds at an average of over 74 and walked away with the man-of-the-series award.

Head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri lauded Pujara for showing that a player can be successful without being aggressive.

"He proved that you don't have to be a Flash Harry to be successful. In this day and age when the bowlers are smart, with analysts studying your weaknesses, bowling attacks being more accurate... you have to earn your runs," Shastri was quoted as saying by India Today.

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru and since in 68 Tests, Pujara has scored 5426 runs at an average of 51.18 including 18 centuries and 20 fifties.

Wishes pour in for Pujara on the special day, and here's a few of them.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
