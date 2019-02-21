Pulwama fall out: Aakash Chopra differs with Harbhajan Singh, backs Team India to play Pakistan in World Cup

There is a raging sentiment in the country that Pakistan should be boycotted at every stage, including the cricket field, to ensure the neighbouring country stops promoting terror activities on its soil.

But there are also those who believe that such decisions shouldn't be taken in a haste and the fact that Indian team not playing any bilateral series with the neighbouring country proves they are firm on their stand that terror and talks couldn't go hand in hand.

'India-Pakistan World Cup tie in bigger demand'

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh triggered the debate demanding India should boycott their World Cup 2019 league tie against Pakistan to mark their protest. The arch-rivals are scheduled to play on June 16 in the league game at Old Trafford in the quadrennial event.

The Turbanator went on saying that Team India is capable enough of lifting the World Cup even if they lose the two points by declining to play the game against Pakistan.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also echoed the sentiments raised by Harbhajan and called for severing all ties with Pakistan, unless it stops promoting the terror activities on its soil.

BCCI might approach ICC to seek a ban on Pakistan in WC

"This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn't play a match in the World Cup, it won't be an issue," Ganguly told India TV.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has a difference of opinion and asked if the taste of the World Cup triumph would be the same if Team India doesn't beat Pakistan on the way to glory. Chopra also believes it isn't the right time to answer whether India should play Pakistan or not.

"It's a question whether India should be playing against Pakistan in the World Cup or not. Do we need to answer it now? The wounds of the attack are very fresh. What has happened in Pulwama has hurt all of us. We are all pained and saddened," Chopra was quoted as saying by India Today.

"We will always make decisions based on emotions. But do we need to make that decision right now? I don't think we are obliged to make that decision today.

We are not a regressive nation in any way. We are a proud nation that actually is mature enough to distinguish between the two (sport and politics). We are already not playing bilateral cricket with them. You want to be the world champions. You want to be the best. What will be the worth of that World Cup trophy if you haven't beaten Pakistan along the way?" he added.

Team India have never lost a World Cup match to arch-rivals Pakistan and enjoy a 100 per cent win ratio.

Meanwhile, World Cup 2019 tournament director has claimed that the Indo-Pak World Cup tie is the most-anticipated match of the tournament, bigger than the clash between hosts England and their long-time rivals Australia, and the World Cup final at the Lord's.

ICC World Cup tournament director Steve Elworthy, during a promotional event in London, said that demand for tickets for the Indo-Pak group league clash is way more than Australia vs England game or the final at the Lord's.

"That particular game (India vs Pakistan), we had over 400,000 applications for tickets, which is an incredible number. The stadium (Old Trafford) only holds 25,000 people. So there are a number of disappointed people. That's just locally, but (there is also) the audience globally," Elworthy was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.