Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

The Punjab Kings have not won the IPL title so far and they will be eager to make a full-blown charge under new captain Mayank Agarwal in the IPL 15.

The PBKS are placed in the Group B along with RCB, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad and they will required to be on top of their game consistently.

In that context, here is the full schedule, timing and venues for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022.

1. Punjab Kings Schedule, Venue, Timing

March 27, 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 1, 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

April 3, 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

April 8, 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

April 13, 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

April 17, 3:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 20, 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

April 25, 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

April 29, 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 3, 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

May 7, 3:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

May 13, 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings

May 16, 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

May 22, 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

2. Punjab Kings squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.