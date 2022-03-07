Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

Mohali, March 7: Punjab Kings will go off the block in the IPL 2022 on March 27 with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
The Punjab Kings have not won the IPL title so far and they will be eager to make a full-blown charge under new captain Mayank Agarwal in the IPL 15.
The PBKS are placed in the Group B along with RCB, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad and they will required to be on top of their game consistently.
In that context, here is the full schedule, timing and venues for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022.
1. Punjab Kings Schedule, Venue, Timing
March 27, 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 1, 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
April 3, 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
April 8, 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
April 13, 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
April 17, 3:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 20, 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
April 25, 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
April 29, 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
May 3, 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
May 7, 3:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
May 13, 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
May 16, 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
May 22, 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
2. Punjab Kings squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.