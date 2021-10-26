Quinton de Kock refuses to 'take the knee' against WI, CSA takes notice of cricketer's action

In an official release following the development, CSA claimed that it has noted the personal decision by Quinton de Kock not to 'take the knee' ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies. The board insisted that taking the knee will be a compulsory action for every player on the side and the decision over de Kock will be taken following a report from the team management.

"All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA Board on Monday evening, to 'take the knee' in a united and consistent stance against racism. This is also a global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople together.

After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the Board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA's history. The Board's view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism," the communique said.

The Board will await a further report from the team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup.

Heinrich Klaasen took the gloves in the absence of wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock. The board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) earlier issued a directive requiring all Proteas players to take the knee before their remaining World Cup games, as a consistent and united stance against racism.

That decision was made on Monday after some players had not taken the knee prior to the loss to Australia.

De Kock has previously declined to take the knee before matches. South Africa did not indicate whether his absence on this occasion was linked to the new instruction to the team.