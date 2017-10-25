Rahul Dravid backs ICC Test Championship and ODI league

Bengaluru, October 25: Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid backed ICC's move to introduce Test Championship and league for one-dayers.

"I think having the context to especially ODI cricket and series is really important and sometimes in tri-series and bilateral series it can get a bit difficult to generate that level of context," said Dravid.

"But if you are having that sort of context towards a particular end goal in mind then surely something good can come out of it. If it creates that level of interest and context in bilateral series it will be a good thing," he said.

Dravid said restrictions on bat sizes might have an impact on the results adding that too few players used super sized bats for the change to be too severe.

"A change in the size will have an impact and the results of the games will show the effect," he said.

"Though the change won't be too drastic as only a few players use such bats. However, it is also about the nature of the pitch and the size of the boundary that matter."

Dravid also downplayed the furore around giving rest to current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"Rotations are needed. There are a lot of matches being played, so you need to rotate the players. I think the management is taking right decision.

"Everyone needs rest. Virat Kohli will get rest when he wants. I don't know why there is so much of discussion and controversy," he said