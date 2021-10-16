Rahul Dravid set to take over India head coach after T20 World Cup, Mhambrey to be bowling coach

The biggest hindrance to the move was reluctance of Dravid to take over the role as it required a good amount of travel considering the packed schedule of Indian cricket team. But now, it has come to light that the former India captain, currently the chief of NCA, has given green signal to the call.

Sources revealed that the change of heart happened during a talk with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the IPL 2021final in Dubai on Friday.

"Rahul Dravid has agreed (to take over as coach] and it cannot get better. The other positions will now be looked into while Vikram stays as the batting coach. The Indian team is in a state of transition with youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid and it will be all the more easy for Indian cricket to continue on its path to become world beaters on the pitch," a source said.

The hint was about the India su"Dravid has agreed and it cannot get better. The other positions will now be looked into while Vikram stays as the batting coach. The Indian team is in a state of transition with youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid and it will be all the more easier for Indian cricket to continue on its path to become world beaters on the pitch," the source said.

The hint was about the support staff appointment of Indian cricket team. Vikram Rathour could continue in his current role as batting coach while former India and Mumbai pacer Paras Mhambrey is set to take over from B Arun as bowling coach. The BCCI will also look out for a fielding coach to replace incumbent R Sridhar.

It may be recalled that Dravid had coached India in the recent white ball tour to Sri Lanka and Shikhar Dhawan captained the side. But at that juncture, Dravid was unwilling to take over as full=time coach because it warrants long term commitment and travel.

But since Dravid has always been the preferred name of BCCI, both Ganguly and Shah had another round of talks with him and it seems that the efforts have been fructified.

"Jay and Sourav spoke to him and it was about Dravid being convinced because it does need a lot of time as you need to be on the go constantly. But things went well and Dravid has always kept the interest of the Indian cricket on the top so it made things easier as the team would do well to have someone like him guiding the boys," the source said.

But it remains to be seen whether the BCCI will advertise for the post of India head coach or will hand over the job straightaway to Dravid. The Lodha Committee recommendations make it mandatory for BCCI to publish the job vacancies and in that case Dravid too will apply for the job but as of now that appears a one horse race.

The BCCI is yet to advertise the vacancies and has not invited applications for the posts.

Virat Kohli too will step down as the T20 captain of India after the World Cup but he will continue to be the leader of the team in ODIs and Tests. It may also be recalled that Kohli got a taste of big time cricket through the stables of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008 and Dravid was the captain of the side then.