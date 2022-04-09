Rahul Tewatia hurts Punjab Kings again in IPL; Gujarat batsman hammers 6 in last two balls to win match

Gujarat Titans needed 19 runs off the last over with Hardik Pandya and David Miller at crease, and West Indian Odean Smith was entrusted with the task of bowling the 20th over for PBKS.

Smith began with a wide but the next ball saw Hardik getting run out while searching for a quick single and to get him back on strike. Tewatia joined Miller in the middle when GT needed 17 runs off 4 balls.

Miller pulled Smith for a four and then took a single to make the equation a tough-looking 12 off 2 balls. Tewatia against Smith then in the last two balls.

The left-hander moved across and slog swept Smith over deep mid-wicket for a six, the fielder there tried to push the ball inside the line but his acrobatics were in vein.

The final ball then. The Titans needed 6 runs. Smith again attempted that wide ball outside the off-stump, but Tewatia seemed to have read the mind of the bowler and was in position to play the slog sweep.

This time the left-hander connected even better as the ball flew over wide long-on for a six. Tewatia fell into an ecstatic celebration with GT players circling around him.

Smith could not believe what just had happened and squatted on the field crestfallen, only for PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal to put a consolation arm around him.

For Agarwal it might have been a familiar sight too. In IPL 2020, Tewatia, then playing for Rajasthan Royals, had struck 5 sixes in a row off Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell, incidentally from the West Indies just like Smith, to turn the match over its head in a tall run chase.

Agarwal had made a hundred in that match to guide Kings XI Punjab to 223 for 2 in 20 overs but Tewatia made 51 off 31 balls, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith hammers quick fifties as RR aced that chase then.

Even in the mad world of T20s, where surprises are not at a premium, history at times surprises us with its unexpected repetition.