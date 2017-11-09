Perfect 10! Akash Choudhary picks 10 wickets without conceding any run in a local T20 game

Jaipur, Nov 9: The game of cricket is often surprised with some incredible feats at local levels and an example of same was witnessed on Wednesday (November 8).

A 15-year-old pacer from Rajasthan picked up all 10 wickets without conceding any runs in a domestic T20 game in Jaipur.

Akash Choudhary achieved the astonishing feat while representing his side Disha Cricket Academy against Pearl Academy in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament.

The tournament is organised by one of the local ground owners in memory of his grandfather.

As per reports, Pearl Academy elected to chase after winning the toss and restricted Disha Cricket Academy to 156 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Pearl Academy were bundled out for just 36, thanks to Choudhary's incredible feat.

Choudhary, the left-arm pacer, started with two wickets in the first over, had another two each in the second and third overs and four wickets in his final over, which included a hat-trick.

Born in 2002, Choudhary hails from Bharatpur district near the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border. Choudhary's figures read 4-4-0-10.

(With inputs from PTI)