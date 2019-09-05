Cricket
Rajasthan Royals to expand its presence in England

By
IPL outfit Rajasthan Royals to expand its presence in England via academies and social programmes
IPL outfit Rajasthan Royals to expand its presence in England via academies and social programmes

London, September 5: Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne has outlined the IPL franchise's long-term business plans in the United Kingdom.

Warne was accompanied by the team's lead owner Manoj Badale at a networking panel-event at the Kia Oval on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals have a strong presence in the UK, primarily thanks to the team's British owner Badale and its growing contingent of English cricket stars including Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The franchise aims to continue to strengthen its ties with the UK market by promoting its brand off the field.

In March 2019, Rajasthan Royals became the first IPL team to launch a UK-based academy at Reed's School in Surrey.

Members of the newly-branded Rajasthan Royals Academy from the UK will receive the opportunity to exchange places with their counterparts at the Royals Colts (boys) and Royal Sparks (girls) academies in India.

"Business and sport are intertwined and, at a time when so many are talking about the future of cricket, the Rajasthan Royals continue to demonstrate that they are ahead of the curve," said former RR captain and coach Warne.

"We are one of the most popular franchises around the world due in part to our emphasis on identifying and developing young talent, for example with the UK academy in Surrey. We have big plans in the UK, Australia and America all over the world so we are certainly going places."

Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
