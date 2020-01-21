Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal, Services secure wins on Day 3; Sarfaraz Ahmed, Siddhesh Lad hit centuries for Mumbai

Bengal beat Hyderabad:

After Manoj Tiwary scored a triple ton, bowlers came to the party as Bengal completed an innings and a 303-run win against Hyderabad in under three days. Bengal, after posting 635/7d, bowled out Hyderabad for 171 in the first innings. Enforcing the follow-on, Bengal then bundled out Hyderabad for 161 to bag seven points. Ahmed returned with a match haul of six wickets and 49 runs in Bengal's big win.

Services defeat Haryana by 1 wicket:

Services, meanwhile, edged out Haryana in a nail-biter to seal a win. Services, who were bowled out for 97 in the first innings and conceded 79-run lead, needed 213 runs to win and they chased down the target on the back of Rahul Singh Gahlaut's hundred and pocketed six points.

Mizoram edge Sikkim by 78 runs:

Mizoram completed a 78-run win against Sikkim in Bhubaneshwar. Sikkim, who resumed the day's play at 112/5, needing 130 runs more to win the match, could only add 51 runs more as Mizoram picked up six points. Taruwar Kohli, who had scored a hundred in the first innings, scalped six wickets in the final innings of the match as Mizoram sealed a win.

R Vinay Kumar shines for Pondicherry:

Pondicherry too bagged six points on the back a fine all-round show from R Vinay Kumar. After scalping six wickets in the first innings, R Vinay Kumar scored an unbeaten 81 as Pondicherry scored 351 runs in the second innings against Arunachal Pradesh. He then picked up five wickets as Pondicherry completed a 296-run win, bowling Arunachal Pradesh out for 72.

J&K beat Odisha:

Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, also sealed a four-wicket win over Odisha. While J & K conceded a 37-run lead after being bowled out for 124, Umar Nazir's five-wicket haul helped J & K limit Odisha to 166 in the second innings. Needing 204 runs to win, J & K won the match by four wickets on the back of Suryansh Raina's 69 and some important contributions from Shubham Singh Pundir, Abdul Samad and Auqib Nabi.

Assam grill Maharashtra:

Jay Pande, who was batting on 52 at the close of play on the second day, completed a hundred as Maharashtra, facing Assam in Guwahati, scored 365/9d in the second innings, setting Assam a 297-run target, who ended the day three at 12/0.

Bihar in control:

In Sovima, Bihar declared at 509/7 after Rahmat Ullah and Vikash Ranjan scored hundreds, securing a 363-run lead over Nagaland and then scalped two wickets, conceding 76 runs before stumps on the third day.

Vidarbha declared at 330/3 against Delhi:

In New Delhi, Ganesh Satish scored an unbeaten hundred while Akshay Wadkar and Sanjay Raghunath chipped in with half-centuries before Vidarbha declared at 330/3 against Delhi. Delhi, who had conceded a 16-run lead in the first innings, were 10/0, needing 337 runs more to win before the bad light stopped play.

Jharkhand need 203 runs to win

In Ranchi, Jharkhand who need 203 runs to win, ended the third day at 76/1 against Uttarakhand, who, after conceding a 71-run lead in the first innings, scored 298 in the second innings on the back of Saurabh Rawat's 110 and Dikshanshu Negi's 81. For Jharkhand, Ashish Kumar, who had picked up four wickets in the first innings, scalped five wickets in the second innings.

Punjab vs Gujarat heads towards an interesting finish:

Meanwhile, in Valsad, the Punjab versus Gujarat game headed towards an interesting finish. Gujarat, who had taken a 52-run lead in the first innings, were all out for 167. While Punjab were looking solid, having reached 74/1 in the chase of 220, Gujarat scalped three wickets in quick succession to reduce Punjab to 87/4 at the close of play.

Chandigarh consolidate lead against Goa

In Porvorim, Chandigarh secured a 329-run lead over Goa after scoring 580/7d on the back of Shivam Bhambri, Manan Vohra and Bipul Sharma's hundreds. Goa, in response, were 87/2 at stumps on the third day. Meanwhile, rain played spoilsport as the day three's play between Himachal Pradesh and Baroda ended in a washout.

Harvik Desai and Cheteshwar Pujara hit fifties:

Madhya Pradesh, who resumed the day's play at 183/5 against Saurashtra, added 97 runs to their overnight score. Jaydev Unadkat scalped four wickets as Saurashtra secured a 66-run lead. In the second innings, Harvik Desai and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 65* and 64* respectively as Saurashtra ended the penultimate day at 165/2, extending their lead to 229.

Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan slam tons for Mumbai:

Meanwhile, Mumbai put up a solid show with the bat after Uttar Pradesh scored 625/8d. While Siddhesh Lad missed out on a hundred by two runs, he and Sarfaraz Khan, who scored an unbeaten 132, added 210 runs together as Mumbai ended the day 353/5, trailing Uttar Pradesh by 272 runs.