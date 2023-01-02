Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Team Standings and Quaification Chances after 3rd Round Fixtures

All the teams have already played three group stage matches and some of the teams have already taken a stride forward towards the knockout stages.

There are four Elite groups in Ranji Trophy comprising of eight teams each. Two top-ranked teams from each group will be qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament. Let's have a look at how the Ranji Elite Groups are faring after the 3rd round of fixtures.

Group A:

In Group A, Uttarakhand have taken the pole position with 3 wins in three matches. Bengal are following them in the 2nd position with a couple of victories of their own. The table-toppers are set to clash in Dehradun from tomorrow and it will further clear the dynamic of this group.

Baroda and Himachal Pradesh are in third and fourth position respectively. Nagaland and Haryana are the bottom dwellers in this group.

Team Matches Wins Points Uttarakhand 3 3 19 Bengal 3 2 16 Baroda 3 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 8 Uttar Pradesh 3 1 7 Odisha 3 0 4 Haryana 3 0 2 Nagaland 3 0 0

Group B:

In Group B, things are a bit tighter. Mumbai (13 pts) and Maharashtra (13 pts) are sharing the top-two spots after the third round fixtures. Mumbai registered a disappointing loss against Saurashtra in the last match which put a dent to their two-match winning run.

Saurashtra (12 pts) and Assam (10 pts) are not far behind though. Delhi have surprisingly underperformed in this group as they languish in the second-bottom position with just 2 points after three games.

Team Matches Wins Points Mumbai 3 2 13 Maharashtra 3 2 13 Saurashtra 3 1 12 Assam 3 1 10 Andhra Pradesh 3 1 10 Tamil Nadu 3 0 6 Delhi 3 0 2 Hyderabad 3 0 1

Group C:

Kerala's fantastic win over Chhattisgarh has changed the dynamics of this group. Although Chhattisgarh are still at the peak of the group, it can change very fast with both Karnataka and Kerala hunting for the knock-out spots. The Southern states were the favourites and may well snatch the top spot from the current leaders as Karnataka will be facing Chhattisgarh in the next round. Kerala, on the other hand, will be hosting Goa in Trivandrum.

Team Matches Wins Points Chhattisgarh 3 2 13 Karnataka 3 1 13 Kerala 3 2 13 Rajasthan 3 1 11 Jharkhand 3 1 9 Goa 3 0 5 Services 3 0 1 Puducherry 3 0 0

Group D:

In Group D, Madhya Pradesh are currently leading the pack after a fantastic start. They have won all their three group matches, with two bonus points. Vidarbha lost the last match against Jammu and Kashmir quite inexplicably, and the ramifications of that can be tangible.

Gujarat, with their big innings win over Chandigarh, gained 7 points and now have toppled Vidarbha from the 2nd spot.

Team Matches Wins Points Madhya Pradesh 3 3 20 Gujarat 3 2 14 Vidarbha 3 2 12 Punjab 3 0 7 Jammu and Kashmir 3 1 6 Tripura 3 0 6 Railways 3 0 1 Chandigarh 3 0 1

It promises an enthralling next round of fixtures where we may see more daylight in the qualification race. Defending Champions Madhya Pradesh have by far the biggest chance to qualify for the knockout stages among all the groups with a 97% qualifying chance. Bengal from Group A have an 86% qualifying chance to the knockouts, followed by Kerala with 70% from Group C.

Seven teams across four groups show 0% qualifying chances so far, but things can change in the subsequent round of fixtures. There will be some key fixtures in the 4th round of matches as Madhya Pradesh will be taking on Vidarbha, Gujarat host Punjab, Maharashtra will be locking horns against Assam and Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu.