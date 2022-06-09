Ranji Trophy 2022: Bengal break 129-year-old record as nine batters score 50-plus runs in an innings

Bengal surpassed a record that stood since 1893 when the England touring Australian team had eight of their batters scoring fifty or more in a first-class game against combined universities (Oxford and Cambridge).

As for the record-setters, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) got the Bengal team rolling along with fellow opener Abhishek Raman (61).

The opening partnership was followed by impressive knocks from Sudip Gharami (186) and senior-most batter Anushtup Majumdar (117). The pair added 243 runs for the second wicket.

Bengal's junior sports minister Manoj Tiwary (73) also added his name to the list along with Abhishek Porel (68), who has not let Bengal miss Wriddhiman Saha for once.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (78) and Sayan Sekhar Mondal (53) also made half-centuries to complete an Indian cricket record.

But RCB pacer Akash Deep smashed 8 sixes in an 18-ball-53 to complete the global first-class record that was broken after 129 years. Meanwhile, tailenders Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar did not bat.

Bengal also went on to score a mammoth first innings score of 773 for eight against a hapless Jharkhand on the third day of the quarter-final in Bengaluru.

At stumps on day 3, the demoralized Jharkhand were 139 for 5 in their first innings and it is virtually impossible to stop Bengal from entering the semi-final as the opposition now trail by 634 runs.

Here is the record-breaking Bengal scorecard:

Batter Score Abhishek Raman 61 runs off 109 balls Abhimanyu Easwaran 65 runs off 124 balls Sudip Gharami 186 runs off 380 balls Anustup Majumdar 117 runs off 194 balls Manoj Tiwary 73 runs off 173 balls Abhishek Porel 68 runs off 111 balls Shahbaz Ahmed 78 runs off 124 balls Sayan Mondal 53 runs off 85 balls Akash Deep 53 runs off 18 balls Ishan Porel Did Not Bat Mukesh Kumar Did Not Bat