Ranji Trophy 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money and Records

Chasing a sub-par target of 108 runs, MP batters made light work of it and reached home for the loss of four wickets. Rajat Patidar - who hogged a lot of limelight for his century in the IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - fittingly scored the winning runs for his side at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is also the home ground of RCB. Soon after MP's win, the crowd at the stadium started chanting RCB-RCB.

Patidar slammed a sublime century in the first innings to guide Madhya Pradesh to 536 in the first innings. Madhya Pradesh's innings lasted for exactly 14 hours and two minutes and by the end of it all, they had out-batted Mumbai.

Opener Yash Dubey and top-order batter Shubham Sharma continued their imperious form with the bat for MP - who were missing players like Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan, both of whom are in Ireland for India's T20I series - and slammed tons to dominate Maharashtra bowlers. Dubey (613 runs) and Shubham Sharma (578 runs) have played a crucial role in MP's dream run in the tournament.

At the close of play on day four of the final, Mumbai reached 113 for 2 as captain Prithvi Shaw (44 off 51 balls) and Hardik Tamore (25 off 32 balls) threw their wickets away in the second innings.

In the first session on day five, 41-time champions Mumbai were bundled out for 269, with Suved Parker (51) and centurion from the first innings Sarfaraz Khan (45) being the top scorers. MP, thus, required a target of 108 to chase in two sessions.

In the first innings, riding on a sensational century from Sarfaraz Khan, Mumbai posted 374. The Aditya Shrivastava-led side responded strongly with the bat and posted a mammoth 536 as Dubey, Sharma, and Patidar slammed centuries to put their team in a commanding position.

For Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan was the shining light in the entire season as the talented right-handed batter ended the season with a mammoth 982 runs. It was his second consecutive season with 900+ runs.

Here we take a look at records, awards, and prize money from the match:

Winners: The winning side receives the prestigious trophy and prize money of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI.

Runner-up: The team that finishes second in the tournament receives prize money of Rs 1 crore from the BCCI.

Player of the match: Shubham Sharma (MP)

Player of the tournament: Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai)

Stats:

Madhya Pradesh became the 20th side to win the Ranji Trophy at least once. Only eight teams have won the title once, while the rest 12 sides have won it multiple times.

Last 5 Ranji Trophy winners:

Gujarat

Vidarbha (2)

Saurashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Sarfaraz Khan in Ranji Trophy 2022:

Innings: 9

Runs: 982

Highest Score: 275

Average: 122.75

Strike Rate: 69.54

Hundreds: 4

Fifties: 2

Fours: 93

Sixes: 16

Chandrakant Pandit's wait ends:

In 1999, Madhya Pradesh lost in the Ranji Trophy final when Chandrakant Pandit was the captain. 23 years later, he won the Ranji Trophy title for his state team as a coach.

Prize money for other domestic cricket tournaments in India:

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Winner Rs 20 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 10 Lakhs; Group toppers Rs 5 Lakhs each.

Prof D B Deodhar Trophy: Winner Rs 15 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 9 Lakhs.

Col C K Nayudu Trophy: Winner Rs 10 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 5 Lakhs; Losing semi-finalists Rs 2 Lakhs each.

Cooch Behar Trophy: Winner Rs 6 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 2 Lakhs; Losing semi-finalists 1 Lakh each.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Winner Rs 4 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 2 Lakhs; Losing semi-finalists Rs 1 Lakh each.

Under-19 InterZonal after Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Winner Rs 4 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 2 Lakhs.

Vijay Merchant Trophy: Winner Rs 4 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 2 Lakhs; Losing semi-finalists Rs 1 Lakh each.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty 20: Winner Rs 10 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 5 Lakhs.

Senior Women's Interstate One Day: Winner Rs 3 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 1.5 Lakhs; Losing semi-finalists Rs 0.75 Lakh each.

Junior Women's Interstate One Day: Winner Rs 2 Lakhs; Runner-up Rs 1 Lakh; Losing semi-finalists Rs 0.5 Lakh each.

Senior Women's (InterZonal) One day: Winner Rs 2 Lakh; Runner-up Rs 1 Lakh.

Senior Women's T20 InterState: Winner Rs 2 Lakh; Runner-up Rs 1 Lakh; Losing semi-finalist Rs 0.5 Lakh each.