Ranji Trophy 2022 Stats and Record: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Best Bowling

Mumbai/Bombay, the most successful team have won the title 41 times and they have also been part of the final 46 times. Now, they will be looking to clinch the title for the 42nd time in their 47th final when they face Madhya Pradesh.

The 2021-22 season has seen some top class knocks and some splendid bowling with many batters scoring big hundreds including double tons and one triple ton, while bowlers have also claimed five-wicket hauls in an innings and 10 wickets in a match.

And there is no surprise most of the stats list is topped by Mumbai players as they remain undefeated so far in the campaign and will be up against another team that has not lost a match this season.

While Sarfraz Khan dominates the batting charts, his Mumbai teammate Shams Mulani tops the list in the bowling department. The season also witnessed India under-19 World Cup winning skipper Yash Dhull score three hundreds in his debut outing for Delhi.

In the opening round of fixtures, Sakibul Gani of Bihar became the first player to score a triple hundred on first-class debut as he scored 341 off 405 balls in the Plate Group match against Mizoram.

Here we take a look at the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Stats and Record:

Team Stats

Highest Total: 880 All Out by Jharkhand vs Nagaland

Highest Partnership: 538 by Babul Kumar & Sakibul Gani (Bihar) vs Mizoram

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Batting Stats Top 10 Most Runs Position Player Team Runs Innings 1 Sarfaraz Khan Mumbai 803 7 2 Chetan Bist Nagaland 623 6 3 Sakibul Gani Bihar 601 5 4 Taruwar Kohli Mizoram 526 6 5 Rajat Patidar Madhya Pradesh 506 7 6 Shrikanth Mundhe Nagaland 492 6 7 Shahbaz Ahmed Bengal 482 10 8 Yash Dubey Madhya Pradesh 480 8 9 Yash Dhull Delhi 479 6 10 Shubam S Sharma Madhya Pradesh 462 7 Top 10 Highest Individual Scores Position Player Team Versus Score Balls 1 Sakibul Gani Bihar Mizoram 341 405 2 Yash Dubey Madhya Pradesh Kerala 289 591 3 C Kranthi Kumar Sikkim Bihar 287 390 4 Sarfaraz Khan Mumbai Saurashtra 275 401 5 Ganesh Satish Vidarbha Maharashtra 275 482 6 Kumar Kushagra Jharkhand Nagaland 266 270 7 Suved Parkar Mumbai Uttrarakhand 252 447 8 Chirag Jani Saurashtra Odisha 235 373 9 Babul Kumar Bihar Mizoram 229 398 10 Bhargav Merai Gujarat Meghalaya 223 340 Top 10 Most Hundreds Position Player Team 100s Innings 1 Chetan Bist Nagaland 5 6 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal Mumbai 3 4 3 Rohan Kunnummal Kerala 3 4 4 Baba Aparajith Tamil Nadu 3 4 5 Taruwar Kohli Mizoram 3 6 6 Yash Dhull Delhi 3 6 7 Dhruv Shorey Delhi 3 6 8 Sarfaraz Khan Mumbai 3 7 9 Shubham S Sharma Madhya Pradesh 3 7 10 Virat Singh Jharkhand 3 8 Top 10 Most Fifties Position Player Team 50s Innings 1 Rajat Patidar Madhya Pradesh 5 7 2 Shams Mulani Mumbai 5 7 3 Sheldon Jackson Saurashtra 4 5 4 Eknath Kerkar Goa 4 6 5 Rinku Singh Uttar Pradesh 4 9 6 Riyan Parag Assam 3 6 7 Ravikumar Samrath Karnataka 3 7 8 Shahbaz Ahmed Bengal 3 10 9 Abhimanyu Easwaran Bengal 3 10 10 Abhishek Porel Bengal 3 10 Top 10 Most Sixes Position Player Team 6s Innings 1 Sarfaraz Khan Mumbai 16 7 2 Manish Pandey Karnataka 15 7 3 Shahrukh Khan Tamil Nadu 13 4 4 Sheldon Jackson Saurashtra 13 5 5 Lalit Yadav Delhi 11 4 6 Akash Deep Bengal 11 7 7 Abdul Samad Jammu & Kashmir 10 5 8 Karan Sharma Uttar Pradesh 9 5 9 Riyan Parag Assam 9 6 10 Anukul Roy Jharkhan 9 9 Top 10 Most Fours Position Player Team 4s Innings 1 Sakibul Gani Bihar 97 5 2 Taruwar Kohli Mizoram 91 6 3 Sarfaraz Khan Mumbai 78 7 4 Rajat Patidar Madhya Pradesh 76 7 5 Shrikanth Mundhe Nagaland 69 6 6 Chirag Jani Saurashtra 66 5 7 Yash Dhull Delhi 66 6 8 Chetan Bist Nagaland 59 6 9 Het Patel Gujarat 57 5 10 Yash Dubey Madhya Pradesh 56 8 Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Bowling Stats Top 10 Most Wickets Position Player Team Wickets Matches 1 Shams Mulani Mumbai 37 5 2 Kumar Kartikeya Madhya Pradesh 27 5 3 Shahbaz Nadeem Jharkhand 25 5 4 Satyajeet Bacchav Maharashtra 21 3 5 T Ravi Teja Hyderabad 20 3 6 Shahbaz Ahmed Bengal 20 5 7 Mukesh Kumar Bengal 20 5 8 Darmendrasinh Jadeja Saurashtra 19 3 9 Baltej Singh Punjab 18 4 10 Tanush Kotian Mumbai 18 5 Top 10 Best Bowling in an Innings Position Player Team Versus Figures 1 Mayank Mishra Uttarakhand Rajasthan 7 for 44 2 Satyajeet Bacchav Mahasrashtra Assam 7 for 45 3 Darmendrasinh Jadeja Saurashtra Odisha 7 for 88 4 Satyajeet Bacchav Maharashtra Uttra Pradesh 7 for 92 5 Shams Mulani Mumbai Saurashtra 7 for 114 6 Parvez Rasool Jammu & Kashmir Puducherry 6 for 29 7 Naban Abo Arunachal Pradesh Bihar 6 for 32 8 Prasidh Krishna Karnataka Jammu & Kashmir 6 for 35 9 Chetan Sakariya Saurashtra Goa 6 for 38 10 T Ravi Teja Hyderabad Chandigarh 6 for 41 Top 10 Best Bowling in a Match Position Player Team Versus Figures 1 Satyajeet Bacchav Maharashtra Assam 11 for 70 2 Mayank Mishra Uttarakhand Rajasthan 11 for 70 3 Darmendrasinh Jadeja Saurashtra Odisha 11 for 136 4 Karn Sharma Railways Jammu & Kashmir 11 for 140 5 Shams Mulani Mumbai Goa 11 for 167 6 Shams Mulani Mumbai Saurashtra 11 for 169 7 Parvez Rasool Jammu & Kashmir Puducherry 10 for 85 8 Prasidh Krishna Karnataka Jammu & Kashmir 10 for 94 9 Shahbaz Nadeem Jharkhand Delhi 10 for 141 10 Nabam Abo Arunachal Pradesh Bihar 9 for 79 Top 10 Most 5-Wicket Hauls Position Player Team 5-Fers 1 Shams Mulani Mumbai 5 2 Kumar Kartikeya Madhya Pradesh 3 3 Shahbaz Nadeem Jharkhand 3 4 Satyajeet Bacchav Mumbai 2 5 Baltej Singh Punjab 2 6 Jagjit Singh Chandigarh 2 7 Aditya Sarwate Vidarbha 2 8 Vikas Mishra Delhi 2 9 Chintan Gaja Gujarat 2 10 Karn Sharma Railways 2 Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Wicketkeeping and Fielding Stats Top 10 Most Dismissals Position Player Team Dismissals Catches Stumpings Innings 1 A Prateek Reddy Hyderabad 21 18 3 6 2 Abhishek Porel Bengal 20 19 1 9 3 Dhruv Jurel Uttar Pradesh 16 15 1 9 4 Chetan Bist Nagaland 15 14 1 8 5 Kumar Kushagra Jharkhand 14 8 6 7 6 Rajesh Dhuper Odisha 13 10 3 4 7 Uday Kaul Mizoram 13 13 0 5 8 Snell Patel Saurashtra 13 11 2 5 9 Devender Lochab Services 13 11 2 6 10 Anmol Malhotra Punjab 13 11 2 6 Top 10 Most Catches By Fielders Position Player Team Catches Innings 1 Rajat Patidar Madhya Pradesh 17 9 2 Ankit Kalsi Himachal Pradesh 9 5 3 Baba Indrajith Tamil Nadu 9 6 4 Prerak Mankad Saurashtra 8 5 5 Ponnan Rahul Kerala 8 5 6 Abhishek Sharma Punjab 8 8 7 Sudip Kumar Gharami Bengal 8 9 8 Sarfaraz Khan Mumbai 8 9 9 Aditya Garhwal Rajasthan 7 4 10 Taruwar Kohli Mizoram 7 5