Ranji Trophy: Ajay Rohera creates world record for highest first-class debut score

21-year-old Rohera's 267 not out is a world record. The record was earlier held by former Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumdar, who had hit 260 versus Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.

Would like to congratulate the youngster on this achievement. What an Effort. Records r meant to be broken, n I’m glad that the record stays in the ‘Country’.😉 well done to Ajay. Enjoy the moment.! https://t.co/c1lqiqndDd — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) December 8, 2018

Mazumdar took to Twitter to congratulate the young batsman. Courtesy Rohera's 345-ball knock, which comprised 21 fours and five sixes, Madhya Pradesh declared their first-innings at a mammoth 562/4 in response to Hyderabad's first innings score of 124.

Madhya Pradesh bowlers then gave Rohera a winning gift by bundling out Hyderabad for 185 in their second essay for an emphatic innings and 253 run victory.

Madhya Pradesh's 21-year-old opener Ajay Rohera has just set a new cricket world record!

He is batting on 261 against Hyderabad @ Indore on his first-class debut!

He bettered the 260 by Mumbai's Amol Muzumdar vs Haryana at Faridabad in 1994.#RanjiTrophy#MPvHyd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2018

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman also had another reason to celebrate as he became the highest individual scorer for Madhya Pradesh surpassing JP Yadav's 265.