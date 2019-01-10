Uncapped van der Dussen gets Proteas ODI call-up

The 29-year-old played in two Twenty20 internationals against Zimbabwe last year and could get his chance in the 50-over format after he was among the 14 men included for the matches in Port Elizabeth and Durban this month.

Paceman Dane Paterson has been recalled and Hashim Amla returns after recovering from a finger injury that ruled him out of the series in Australia.

JP Duminy and Lungi Ngidi miss out due to shoulder and knee injuries respectively.

Cricket South Africa national selection panel convener Linda Zondi said: "We need to look at all the options available to us as we get closer to selecting our final squad for this year's World Cup and Rassie and Dane are two players who have been knocking strongly on the door in all formats.

"Those players who went to Australia and have not been selected for the first two matches - Farhaan Behardien, Aiden Markram and Chris Morris - are by no means out of the picture and they may well get further opportunities in the second half of the series."

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.