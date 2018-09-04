Ravi Shastri junks rumours of dating Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, calls it 'biggest load of dung'

Social media was abuzz with the rumours of an affair between the 56-year-old cricketer and the 36-year-old actress.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror claimed that Shastri, who is separated from his wife Ritu for a decade now, has been clean bowled by the Bollywood diva and the two have been dating discreetly for the last two years. Interestingly, the rumoured couple, who were first seen publically together during the launch of a German car in New Delhi last year, kept their relationship under the wraps all this while.

However, the Mumbaikar has now spoken to Mid-Day and junked the rumours as "Biggest load of dung." Even on further probing, he said, "Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung," he added. In fact, when asked about his last meet with Nimrat, he maintained, "When I say cow dung, you must understand."

Earlier on Monday, even the Airlift actress dismissed the reports and called them a 'fiction'.

Nimrat's cryptic tweet read, "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here's to trash free happy days ahead."

In the past, Shastri was linked with Bollywood actress Amrita Singh and it was rumoured that the two were almost close to getting married.

Shastri is in England as the Indian cricket team is busy with the Test series. Shastri is already in the line of fire after Team India lost the series to England by going down 3-1 in the series. India were defeated by 60 runs in the fourth Test and eventually lost the Test rubber.