Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly bury differences as India coach says Ganguly's appointment a win-win situation

By
Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly bury differences as India coach says Ganguly's appointment as BCCI president a win-win situation

Mumbai, October 26: Head coach Ravi Shastri said with the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the new BCCI President, Indian cricket is moving in the right direction. The two had shared an uncomfortable past with Ganguly being a member of the CAC panel that selected Anil Kumble over Shastri as India head coach in 2016. It had led to some war of words between them.

"My heartiest congratulations to Sourav for taking over as the BCCI president. His appointment is an indication that Indian cricket is moving in the right direction," Shastri told The Times of India.

"He's always been a natural leader. When someone like him -- who already dipped his feet into cricket administration four or five years ago -- takes over as president of the BCCI, it's a win-win for Indian cricket.

"These are difficult times for the Board and there's a lot of work to do to bring BCCI back on the path of glory. I wish him all the best in his stint," he added.

Shastri also backed Ganguly's view of BCCI getting its dues from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ganguly, who was formally elected as BCCI's 39th president on Wednesday, said that BCCI is supposed to get $372 million from ICC in the next five-year cycle.

"I've always believed you need to bring something to the table to take something away from the table and in that, we know what India's contribution is," Shastri said.

"Now, the question we should be asking ourselves is 'Is India getting a fair return for what it brings to the table?' I don't think so, and in that, I guess lies the answer. I'm pretty confident our administration is now in capable hands and they know what to do," he added.

The 57-year-old also pointed out that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is the most important institution in BCCI and it needs to be in the best possible functioning mode at all times.

"It is the ultimate preparatory school. With someone like Rahul Dravid at the helm there, I expect no less. We've been communicating a lot and I'm sure good things are waiting to happen," said Shastri.

"With Sourav as president and Rahul at NCA, what better combination can Indian cricket ask for?" he added.

Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
