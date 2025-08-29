Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Looking For Player-Coach Role In Foreign T20 Leagues: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 8:22 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently stepped away from international cricket and the Indian Premier League, is now preparing for the next phase of his career.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Ashwin is exploring the possibility of taking up a player-cum-coach role in overseas T20 leagues, capitalising on his vast experience at both international and franchise level.

Ashwin made the announcement of his IPL retirement on Wednesday through social media, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable 16-year journey in the league. His decision came just a few months after he had already retired from all formats of international cricket. The off-spinner indicated that he now wants to embark on a new chapter in his professional life.

While the SA20 league in South Africa may not feature Ashwin this year due to finalised squads and a completed auction register, other leagues remain open options. The report suggests that tournaments such as Major League Cricket (USA), The Hundred (England), and ILT20 (UAE) are very much on his radar. With Indian ownership playing a significant role in five of the six ILT20 franchises, Ashwin could find a welcome opportunity there.

Officials from multiple leagues, including Australia's Big Bash League, are also believed to have approached Ashwin following his IPL retirement announcement. His cricketing nous and ability to adapt across formats make him a natural candidate for a dual role that combines on-field contributions with mentoring responsibilities.

Beyond league cricket, Ashwin has several other avenues to explore. He could venture into commentary, or even take up administrative responsibilities, with his sharp cricketing insights already having made an impact. Notably, some of the suggestions to the BCCI regarding tweaks in IPL retention rules in previous seasons are said to have originated from his feedback.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ashwin expressed his mindset post-retirement: "I really want to enjoy my last couple of years, hopefully without any judgments from anyone. I wanna live life on my terms."

As he looks ahead, Ashwin appears poised to transition smoothly into his next role, continuing to influence the game even beyond his playing days.