Ashwin makes Test Championship history as India thump Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka resumed play on Monday on 28 for one with the mountainous task of chasing down a target of 447, having been bowled out for 109 in their first innings in the day-night Test.

Dimuth Karunaratne (107) did at least give the tourists something to cheer as the skipper recorded a 14th Test century.

Yet his efforts were in vain as Sri Lanka crumbled to 208 all out, Ashwin taking four wickets to become the first bowler in Test Championship history to 100 as India claimed a 238-run success.

Kusal Mendis (54) was the sole batsman to provide Karunaratne with anything resembling significant support.

However, any hope of Sri Lanka even surviving the day went with Mendis when his partnership with Karunaratne was ended on 97 after being stumped by Rishabh Pant off Ashwin.

Only one other Sri Lanka batter, Niroshan Dickwella (12), reached double figures in the innings, Ashwin fittingly taking the final wicket when Vishwa Fernando top-edged him to Mohammed Shami.

Captain Rohit Sharma said of Ashwin: "It was personally my feeling [that he is an all-time great].

"Whenever we give him the ball, he comes up with match-winning performances. He's got a lot of years left in him. We have lots of occasions to look forward to."

Another stellar series for Ashwin

Ashwin's landmark performance also saw him finish with the most wickets (12) in the short series, in which he also bowled the most maiden overs (16).

Sri Lanka sorry with the bat

Sri Lanka's second-innings performance marked the first time in the series they surpassed 200, summing up their dismal form with the bat.