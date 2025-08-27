Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Retires From IPL, Keeps Himself Open For 'Various Leagues' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:13 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the Indian Premier League's most seasoned performers, has announced his retirement from the tournament. The veteran off-spinner confirmed the decision via a heartfelt post on X, bringing an end to a remarkable 15-year association with the league.

"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin wrote.

He went on to thank those who shaped his IPL journey: "Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me."

Ashwin's announcement follows a challenging 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he returned in a high-profile INR 9.75 crore deal but managed only seven wickets from nine matches. Earlier this month, reports suggested that CSK and Ashwin were likely to part ways, and his post confirms the inevitable.

The 38-year-old's IPL journey began in 2009 with CSK, where he quickly became a key figure. He played a pivotal role in the franchise's title triumphs in 2010 and 2011, claiming 13 and 20 wickets in those campaigns respectively. Over the years, he represented Punjab Kings - even captaining them - as well as Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. In total, Ashwin featured in 221 matches, taking 187 wickets and leaving an indelible mark as one of the league's finest offspinners.

Last year, he called it quits from international cricket during the Australia series down under.

While his IPL chapter closes, Ashwin's appetite for the game remains strong. His statement hints at a shift to global franchise cricket, where his experience and skill will be in high demand. For Indian fans, his absence in the IPL will mark the end of an era, but for Ashwin, it's the beginning of a new adventure.