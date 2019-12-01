Cricket
RCA handed administrative power during BCCI Apex Council meeting

By Pti
Mumbai, Nov. 29: The BCCI on Saturday handed the administrative power to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) during its Apex Council meeting here.

A source privy to the development said that after the BCCI's Apex Council's decision, RCA will function like any other state cricket association in the country. "The RCA issue related to hand over of operations was taken up and it was approved by the Apex Council," a senior BCCI functionary said.

"After this decision, RCA will function like any other cricket association and the state team will now operate under the aegis of the association (RCA)," the source added.

The issue of forming the Cricket Advisory Committee, which will pick a new selection panel, has not come up so far. A senior BCCI functionary, however, said that it was the prerogative of the General Body -- which will meet on Sunday -- to decide on the issue of forming the CAC.

The Apex Council meeting was to resume later in the day but it turned out to be an informal affair. The Council is likely to meet on Sunday. Now, the focus will be on the AGM on Sunday with the BCCI seeking to dilute some key reforms mandated by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee, constitute cricket committees like the CAC and appoint the Board's representative at the ICC.

Representatives of the Physically Challenged and Blind cricket associations will also meet BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday to discuss their issues. Also, India's U-19 World Cup squad is expected to be announced on Sunday.

Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 8:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 1, 2019

