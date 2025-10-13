Cricket RCB IPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Likely Player Releases, Retentions, Potential Purse & Mini Auction Strategy By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 8:09 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter IPL 2026 as defending champions after winning their first-ever IPL title in 2025, with a largely settled core but some key decisions pending.

RCB ended their long trophy drought with a fairytale ending in 2025, as Virat Kohli and co. got their hands at the coveted title for the very first time. As the mini auction takes place in December, RCB will be desperate to keep their core for the upcoming season.

Although a recent report has speculated about Virat Kohli's future at RCB and in the IPL, the India stalwart is expected to play in the upcoming season.

RCB Retentions for IPL 2026

RCB will likely retain maximum players focused on continuity, experience, and youth. The core that led them to the title will be mostly intact.

Rajat Patidar is the captain who successfully led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL title in 2025, making his retention certain. Virat Kohli, the franchise icon and top run-scorer in the 2025 season, remains an integral part of the team. Phil Salt has proven to be a consistent opener, delivering good returns throughout the season. Jitesh Sharma has emerged as a reliable finisher, effectively taking over the role after Dinesh Karthik. Krunal Pandya is a valuable all-rounder who contributed significantly with both bat and ball.

RCB Likely List of Retentions

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Swastik Chhikara, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh

RCB can Release a few Players

To free up purse and balance team composition, RCB may release a few players who underperformed or had expensive contracts:

Liam Livingstone was bought for Rs 8.75 crore but scored only 112 runs in 10 matches; did not significantly contribute with the ball. Rasikh Salam Dar played only two matches with expensive bowling. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer cost RCB almost Rs 6 crore but failed to live up to the expectations. Other fringe players, such as Mayank Agarwal and Nuwan Thushara may also be released to make space.

RCB Likely List of Released Players

Tim Seifert, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Blessing Muzarabani, Rasikh Dar, Nuwan Thushara

RCB Strategy for IPL 2026 Mini Auction

With a purse of approximately Rs 15-18 crore and a mini auction format allowing limited player additions, RCB's approach will focus on minor tweaks. The defending champions don't require a radical change in their side and will be aiming to make minimal additions to their side ahead of the IPL 2026 season.