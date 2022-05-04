RCB vs CSK IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

The win helped RCB get to 12 points from 11 matches and return to the top 4 in the IPL 2022 points table. They are now the 4th placed team in the league.

But on the other hand, the CSK are struck to 6 points from 10 matches and even a win the remaining 4 matches might just not be enough for them to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

So, we are offering here the full list of award winners, man of the match details and post-match presentation from the RCB vs CSK match.

Full list of award winners (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Game Changer: Moeen Ali (CSK)

Let’s Crack It 6s: Moeen Ali (CSK)

Power Player of the Match; Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Most Valuable Asset: Mahipal Lomror (RCB)

Fastest Delivery: Mohammad Siraj (RCB, 144.1 kmph)

On the Go 4s: Devon Conway (CSK)

Man of the Match: Harshal Patel (RCB)

Post-match presentation

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: “We did well to restrict them to 170 runs. What really let us down was the batsmanship. I feel especially when we are chasing, you know what's required on the board and what the bowlers are doing. At times you have to curb your instinct and try to see what the situation is demanding rather than just play your shot. If the batsmanship had been slightly better, maybe in the last few overs we wouldn't have needed many runs.

“We got off to a good start, we had wickets in hand and the wicket kept getting better. It's just that we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. If you take care of those things, chasing is more about calculation and batting first is more about instinct.

“As a batter in the middle, you have to decide on those things. We need to keep looking at what went wrong. It's easy to get distracted by how many points you have. It's the process that matters more than where you are positioned in the points table. If you take care of those things, then the points table will take care of itself.”

Glenn Maxwell, RCB all-rounder: "It was a really good bowling effort. We felt there was enough tackiness in the wicket to exploit with our spinners and then for our quicks to hold their nerve at the back end with some really powerful death hitters, they did a great job to finish that game. With the way that Moeen Ali and Jadeja bowled in the first innings, it showed that the finger spinners were getting a bit of hold and getting a little bit of grip out of the surface.

“For me it was just about trying to pitch the ball on the stumps as much as I can and try to vary the seam angle to try and get that variable spin out of the wicket. It was helpful to have a couple of lefties out there where I was able to turn the ball away from the bat and just give us another option at the back end as well.

“I think it just shuts down one side of the ground. With the Robin wicket, if I do that from over the stumps, it becomes more of a pull shot for him which is more of his strength. To be able to cramp him up and not give him a free swing was key at that stage. We've gone through troughs in this tournament so hopefully we can ride this momentum.

“Winning momentum is hard to stop and we feel like our batters are starting to hit the middle of the bat more and more. With our bowlers starting to gel, we feel like we're starting to go in the right direction. Hopefully we haven't left it too late and we can peak right towards finals and find away into that top four and do some damage in the finals.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “We definitely needed that. We put up a decent total. We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling departmet. I thought 165 would be nice to get. I thought the PP was a good time to score. The fielding was amazing. Some great catching and good bowling indeed. We are very lucky to have experienced guys.

It is very good to have me lean on the senior players. Just keep improving in the batting department. We want one of the top four to bat through. Need to keep playing the positive brand of cricket. Once you get an oppurtunity to think of the run rate, you will be able to the put on the gas and go for it.”

Harshal Patel, RCB, Man of the Match: “I think in the first over, the slower balls I tried to bowl it into the wicket but it kind of floated on to the bat. I have been trying to improve my sequencing. I am glad I was able to come back. To both the left-handers, I was asked to bowl wide outside off so that they hit to the larger side of the ground. One thing is need to be aware of the conditions and then what the batter is trying to do.

Then you should know what kind of balls you can execute. Till the time you have clarity when you are at the top of the mark, you should be fine. When people are waiting for the slower balls, my hard length balls and my yorkers are released. Till now this season I have not been able to bowl those but hopefully will do it in the business end of the tournament.”