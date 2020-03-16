Respect the decision and accept it - Sanjay Manjrekar reacts after BCCI axe him from commentary panel

Manjrekar, who often got embroiled in controversies in recent years for some of his views on air, was axed from the BCCI's commentary panel for the South Africa series recently.

While there are reports that he could also be excluded from the commentary during the IPL, Manjrekar took to social media to react about his removal from the commentary panel.

Sanjay Manjrekar's axe from BCCI commentary panel for SA series raise eyebrows

"I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement," the 54-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle.

"It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not and I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional."

I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2020

During last year's World Cup, Manjrekar had sparked controversy when he termed Ravindra Jadeja as a "bits and pieces cricketer", something that didn't go well with the Saurashtra all-rounder, who questioned the Mumbaikar's cricketing credentials.

He also faced a lot of heat from many cricketers as well as fans for that comment. And later admitted that he was off the mark with his unsavoury analysis of Jadeja's cricketing prowess.

Chennai Super Kings trolls Sanjay Manjrekar, tweets 'need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore'

Later in 2019, Manjrejkar was also criticised on social media for his on-air comment about fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the 'Pink Test' when he questioned the latter's credibility since he hasn't played at the highest level. Manjrekar had to apologise for that as well.