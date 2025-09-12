Cricket Rise and Fall: Anaya Bangar Exposes Shocking Cricketer Incident While Dhanashree Verma Gets Candid on Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 7:30 [IST]

Rise and Fall has quickly become a hotbed of revelations, with Anaya Bangar and Dhanashree Verma stealing the spotlight in the latest episode. Bangar, daughter of cricketer Sanjay Bangar, laid bare a disturbing encounter she faced after coming out publicly as transgender in November 2024.

She disclosed that a prominent cricketer, without any prior conversation, sent her inappropriate photos between December and January. On the other hand, Verma chose to break her silence on her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The dancer revealed how she endured trolling, negative PR, and why she has now lost all interest in love.

Anaya Bangar's Disturbing Disclosure

Bangar's courage stood out as she narrated her ordeal in front of fellow contestants. She recalled, "Main publicly come out ki last year November mein... Randomly, ek cricketer ne mujhe add kiya and hamari kuch baat nahi hui, usne directly photo bhej di. Waisi photo." Her admission left the house stunned, especially when she admitted that the individual is a known public figure. For Bangar, who transitioned last year, the episode highlighted the hostility she has often faced in and around the cricketing circle.

Dhanashree Verma on Marriage, Divorce and Trolls

Dhanashree Verma, who rose to fame as a choreographer and influencer, shared how her divorce from Chahal left her at the receiving end of judgment. She explained:

"Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai, and when you are in a marriage, you are responsible for the other person too... I respected him even when I was married."

She recalled how Chahal's "be your own sugar daddy" T-shirt during their divorce hearing intensified the trolling she already faced. Despite that, Verma stressed she will not let bitterness define her, though she no longer believes in seeking love.

The Larger Picture of Rise and Fall

The Ashneer Grover-hosted show has gathered a colorful mix of 16 contestants including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Pawan Singh, Sangeeta Phogat, and others. Each episode pushes contestants into deeper layers of strategy, revelations, and raw confessions. Bangar's honesty and Verma's candidness have only amplified the show's unpredictable intensity.

