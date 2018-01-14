Rishabh Pant blasts 32-ball hundred, hits fastest T20 ton by an Indian

New Delhi, Jan 14: Young Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant displayed his class and rare talent by smashing a record 32-ball T20 century in a North Zone match against Himachal Pradesh, here on Sunday (January 14).

Pant made a mockery of the bowlers as he notched up the fastest century from an Indian in the shortest format of the game and helped his team register a convincing 10-wicket win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Pant remained unbeaten on 116 off 38 balls.

The left-handed batsman who was retained by his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils, earlier this month during IPL retention, vindicated the franchise's faith in him.

His breathtaking knock comprised 12 sixes and eight fours as Delhi raced to the 145-run target in 11.4 overs. Gautam Gambhir was left a mere spectator at the other end with 30 off 33 balls.

His brutal innings was also the second fastest hundred in T20s, only behind Chris Gayle, who hammered 100 off 30 balls against Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League.

The southpaw also surpassed Rohit Sharma, who hit a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in T20 International at Indore last month. Pant's performance left a handful of spectators at the Ferozshah Kotla awestruck, including Yuvraj Singh, who witnessed a special knock by another left-hander before taking the field for Punjab.

What a sensational knock! by our #DilliBoy @RishabPant777 against @himachalcricket , Fastest century by an Indian in T20 history and second 2️⃣ fastest in the world, 116 of 38 balls, Congrats to the young lad! @DDCA_Cricket #ZonalT20 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2018 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 14, 2018

"Just witnessed some outstanding hitting by @RishabPant777 scintillating ton," tweeted Yuvraj.

For Delhi, it was their third win in four matches with their last league match to be played against Services on Tuesday. Pant has been in ominous touch in the zonal event and had hammered 51 off 33 balls in the previous match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh 144/8 in 20 overs (Nikhil Gangta 40; Sangwan 2/39). Delhi 148/0 in 11.4 overs (Pant 116 not out).

(With inputs from PTI)