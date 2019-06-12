Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rishabh Pant flown in as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan

By Pti
Rishabh Pant (left) flown in as cover for Shikhar Dhawan
Rishabh Pant (left) flown in as cover for Shikhar Dhawan
While Dhawan Sits Out, Former Cricketers Slug It Out Over Replacement

Nottingham, June 12: Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was Wednesday (June 12) brought in as cover for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's World Cup squad.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Pant, whose omission from the original squad became a topic of heated debates given his stupendous form in the past one year, will reach UK on Wednesday (June 12).

His arrival will be a day before India's game against New Zealand and he won't be considered a replacement till the time the team management takes a final call on Dhawan's availability for the rest of the tournament.

Dhawan to stay with team during World Cup despite injury

"Rishabh Pant is being flown in from India as cover at the request of the team management," a senior BCCI official currently in England told PTI.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting players to have emerged in Indian cricket. He impressed with Test hundreds during the tours of England and Australia earlier and was in fine form during the IPL last month.

Several former players such as Sunil Gavaskar advocated for his inclusion in the squad if Dhawan fails to recover quickly enough for India.

Gavaskar, Pietersen want Pant in if Dhawan ruled out

Dhawan has been ruled out of three matches due to a hairline fracture on his left thumb which he sustained during his match-winning hundred in the clash against Australia on Sunday (June 9).

"...Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," the Indian team said in a statement on Tuesday (June 11).

"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb...," it added.

More RISHABH PANT News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue