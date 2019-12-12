Cricket
Is Rishabh Pant dating Urvashi Rautela? India cricketer goes out with Bollywood actress for late-night dinner in Mumbai

By
Rishabh Pant goes out with Urvashi Rautela for dinner in Mumbai, is India cricketer dating Bollywood actress?

Mumbai, Dec 12: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is at the cynosure of all eyes whenever he makes it to the Playing XI of the side. The talented Delhi cricketer failed to impress with his batting in limited-overs format after losing his Test squad to senior glovesman Wriddhiman Saha.

In the third and deciding Twenty20 International against West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 11), the left-handed batsman was dismissed for a duck and drew criticism.

India, however, won the match quite convincingly and claimed the three-match series against the Caribbean team by a margin of 2-1. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul struck brilliant half-centuries and propelled the Men In Blue to a massive total. In response, the Windies were restricted to 173 in 20 overs as India won by 67 runs.

Pant had another terrible series with the bat and would now be hoping for an improved show in the 50-overs' series against the Windies, starting December 15.

Dinner date before 3rd T20I

Dinner date before 3rd T20I

The 22-year-old is in the news for reasons away from the cricket field. Rumours are abuzz that the Delhi cricketer was spotted going for a dinner date with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Mumbai ahead of the third and deciding T20I.

As per a report published in Spotboye, the two were seen hanging out together at Estella, Juhu in Mumbai on December 10 which triggered the speculations of them dating.

Rishabh was dating Isha Negi

Rishabh was dating Isha Negi

Pant had earlier declared that he's dating a girl named Isha Negi after posting an adorable image which also carried a heartfelt caption. Isha too posted the same image and termed the India cricketer her soulmate.

The post confirmed that they were romantically involved. However, the couple hasn't been seen together in public.

Urvashi was linked with Hardik

Urvashi was linked with Hardik

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela's name was linked with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The actress later denied the rumours and urged the media to refrain from such reports for she has a family to answer to. Hardik is currently dating model and actress Natasha Stankovic.

Reports claimed that Hardik is serious about his relationship with the Serbian model and dancer. These reports ended the rumours of the Baroda cricketer dating Rautela, who also hails from Gujarat.

It is also reported that Pandya had introduced Stankovic to her family a few months back. As per reports his elder brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Pandya like Natasha and the cricketer's parents have also accepted her into their family.

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
