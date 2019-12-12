Is Rishabh Pant dating Urvashi Rautela? India cricketer goes out with Bollywood actress for late-night dinner in Mumbai

Dinner date before 3rd T20I
The 22-year-old is in the news for reasons away from the cricket field. Rumours are abuzz that the Delhi cricketer was spotted going for a dinner date with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Mumbai ahead of the third and deciding T20I.
As per a report published in Spotboye, the two were seen hanging out together at Estella, Juhu in Mumbai on December 10 which triggered the speculations of them dating.
Rishabh was dating Isha Negi
Pant had earlier declared that he's dating a girl named Isha Negi after posting an adorable image which also carried a heartfelt caption. Isha too posted the same image and termed the India cricketer her soulmate.
The post confirmed that they were romantically involved. However, the couple hasn't been seen together in public.
Urvashi was linked with Hardik
Earlier, Urvashi Rautela's name was linked with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The actress later denied the rumours and urged the media to refrain from such reports for she has a family to answer to. Hardik is currently dating model and actress Natasha Stankovic.
Reports claimed that Hardik is serious about his relationship with the Serbian model and dancer. These reports ended the rumours of the Baroda cricketer dating Rautela, who also hails from Gujarat.
It is also reported that Pandya had introduced Stankovic to her family a few months back. As per reports his elder brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Pandya like Natasha and the cricketer's parents have also accepted her into their family.