Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals suffers hamstring injury, to miss IPL 2020 for a week

It was revealed that Pant had suffered a hamstring injury in Capitals las match against Rajasthan Royals that the Delhiites won by 46 runs.

"We have no idea when Rishabh is back. I spoke to the doctor, and he said he will be resting for a week," said Shreyas.

It is a massive blow for the Capitals as Pant has been in excellent form in the IPL 2020 both in front and behind the wickets. Pant is their fourth highest run-getter in the event with 176 runs from six matches at an average of 35.20 and at a strike-rate of 133.33.

The Capitals are now second in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians, who also have 10 points, top the list by virtue of a better net run-rate - 1.327 against 1.038.

The Capitals are scheduled to meet Rajasthan Royals on October 14 and Chennai Super Kings of October 17. Pant is certain to miss both those matches and Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has replaced the left-hander in the Capitals' line-up.

Meanwhile, Shreyas said the Capitals were 10-15 runs short against Mumbai on Sunday and the run out of Marcus Stoinis towards the end of the innings changed the complexion of the match.

""We were 10-15 short as 175 would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got run out. That is something we need to work on. We need to work on our fielding as well. Overall, they outplayed us. We need to work on our mindset next game. The ball didn't stop as it did in the first innings. I feel it is important for us to not take anything lightly. There are certain elements we need to work on," said Shreyas.