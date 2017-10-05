Rishabh Pant takes birthday resolution to shine against New Zealand, earn India call-up

New Delhi, Oct 5: Young and talented India cricketer Rishabh Pant celebrated his 20th birthday on Wednesday (October 3).

The Delhi boy, who is widely hailed as country’s most promising wicketkeeper-batsmen, has taken a birthday resolution.

While going to Visakhapatnam from National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to join India A squad as they take on New Zealand in the forthcoming series, the left-handed batsman wants to make an impact in the series and make a comeback to the Indian squad.

Pant revealed, “I will not think much about my future in the senior Indian squad for it will affect my current performance. Rather, I will try to focus only on my immediate assignments as I have been thinking only about the series against New Zealand with India A.”

Pant has drawn the attention of the selectors and experts who feel he's an heir apparent to veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian cricket fraternity is closely following him after his impressive show in the domestic circuit as well as for Delhi Daredevils in this year's IPL.

Pant has been mostly discussed for his aggressive style of batting and that might be the reason why cricket fraternity likes to compare him with MS Dhoni.

But Rishabh, when raised the issue, felt the comparison was too big.

"How can I be compared with MS Dhoni? He is a legend in Indian cricket. I have just started my career. Rather, you can say I try to follow his batting style whenever I play any match.”

Rishabh, although has represented senior India in two T-20 matches, has not yet been a regular member of the senior squad. But he does not seem to be bothered with it.

He added, “I am not at all worried. I know one day I will be called in the senior Indian squad if I can be consistent. So, my priority will be to maintain the consistency.”

The left-handed batsman has also been criticised recently for his immaturity behind the stumps. But Pant seemed to have pulled it off.

"In a bid to develop my wicketkeeping skills I have made intense preparation before New Zealand series. I know my faults behind the stumps and I have worked on that. So I am hopeful that this time I will have a comfortable outing behind the stumps," he signed off.