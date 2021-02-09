Road Safety World Series 2021: All you need to know as T20 tournament resumes on March 2; Raipur to host

The first edition of the highly-anticipated series was called off after four games on March 11 last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers on Tuesday (February 9) announced that all the remaining matches will be played in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

"An array of stars including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Bret Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and many more legends of five cricket playing nations - Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and India - will be back in the field to recreate the magic of old in the annual T20 cricket tournament, organized to create awareness towards road safety in the country," a media release said.

"As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this League aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads," it added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that it's a matter of pride and honour to host the legends in Raipur during the Road Safety World Series.

"It is a wonderful concept to create awareness about the menace, and a very important one given that one person dies every four minutes on Indian roads," he said.

Road Safety Series founder Ravi Gaikwad said the series started with a lot of hope and promise last year to spread awareness towards road safety, but had to call it off due to the challenging times.

"But, I am extremely glad to announce that we are here again, and I am thankful to all, the players, the officials, our broadcast partners and our large work-force who have come together to take the initiative forward in these difficult times," he said.

The Road Safety World Series is an initiative by Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Sunil Gavaskar, who is the Commissioner of the Series, and Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador.

Players who participated in 2020:

Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), D Wijesinghe, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, R Kaluwitharana, S Senanayake, T Tushara, T Kandamby, Upul Chandana.

West Indies: Brian Lara (C), Yohan Blake, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Danza Hyatt, Darren Ganga, Pedro Collins, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn.

India: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe.

Australia: Brett Lee (C), Brad Hodge, Brett Geeves, Clint McKay, George Green, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Rob Quinney, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Xavier Doherty.

South Africa: Jonty Rhodes (C), Andrew James, Andrew Hall, Garnett Kruger, J Rudolph, Albie Morkel, JJ Van Der Wath, Neil Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Martin Jaarsveld, Morne Van Wyk, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren.

When will the matches start and which are the channels?

All matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports along with VOOT and Jio, which are the digital partners.

Where can one book the tickets?

Tickets to the matches will go live exclusively on BookMyShow. Prices of tickets range from INR 50 to INR 500 giving fans a chance to catch their favourite players and team live in action. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be utilised towards creating awareness towards road safety in the country.