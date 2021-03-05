Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Timing, Fantasy Tips, Other Info

The tournament - which was postponed last year after four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic - will now be held in the capital city of Chhattisgarh. The newly-built 65,000 capacity Chhattisgarh Cricket Association stadium will allow a limited number of the crowd as fans will get to see an array of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Hoggard, Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, etc. in action on the cricket pitch once again.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Full Schedule, Venue, TV Channel and live streaming info, where to book tickets

In their second game of the tournament, Sri Lanka Legends will be taking on debutants Bangladesh Legends on Saturday (March 6).

Team News

Sri Lanka Legends will be led by Tillakaratne Dilshan in the tournament. In the two games they played last year, Sri Lanka Legends won one and lost one. While they defeated Australia by 7 wickets in a dominating show, Dilshan and his band were defeated by India Legends in the next game by 5 wickets. They would be looking to get back to winning ways in the series as they take on debutants Bangladesh Legends. The Sri Lankan team comprises some of the biggest match-winners of the limited-overs format.

Bangladesh Legends, on the other hand, would have got an assessment of the pitch after having played the opener against India on Friday. A match practice would help Mohammed Rafique and his team to put their best foot forward against the Sri Lankans.

Match Details:

Date: March 6 (Saturday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channel: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Tickets: Book

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedara, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Thusara, Russel Arnold, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Upul Tharanga, Dhammika Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mohmmed Rafique (C), Hannan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Mehrab Hossain, Nafees Iqbal, Nazimuddin, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammad Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Khaled Mahmud, Mamoon Rashid, Khaled Mashud.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Hannan Sarkar

Bowlers: Rangana Herath, Mohammed Rafique, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis

All-rounder: Russel Arnold, Abdur Razzak

Wicketkeeper: Chamara Kapugedara

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-captain: Ajantha Mendis.