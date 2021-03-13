Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Preview, Where to Watch, Fantasy Tips

Team News Sri Lanka Legends:

Going by the team combination, Sri Lanka will have an upper hand over their English counterparts for their sheer consistency. The Lankans have won four of their five games and lost just one.

Tillakaratne Dilshan's outfit has been one of the most balanced teams in the tournament with the captain leading the way.

Dilshan and recently retired south-paw Upul Tharanga have been their top performers with the bat which has made it easy for Sri Lanka to get those runs. Chamara Silva and all-rounder Farveez Maharoof's attacking stroke-play in the mid-overs has further boosted their batting strength.

Tharanga, who missed out on his three-figure mark in the last game against Bangladesh, will be keen to impress further and breach the elusive mark in the legends tournament.

Sri Lanka's bowling has been one of the talking points of the tournament. Their seamers Nuwan Kulasekara and Dhammika Prasad have been bowling with the same intensity and pace as they used to bowl in their prime for the Island Nation.

Dilshan's willy off-spinners has been one of the strongest aspects of Sri Lanka bowling while left-arm spinner Rangana Herath is as effective as he has been in the past whenever he is available for the team.

Team News - England Legends

The Pietersen-led side will have to put its best foot forward if it wishes to get the better of this dangerous Sri Lankan team.

England's batting department has not performed up to the mark and relied heavily on the shoulders of their skipper. Only Pietersen has delivered when it mattered with attacking batting and it was evident against South Africa Legends when the English side failed to score big after Pietersen was dismissed cheaply.

No.4 batsman Darren Maddy hasn't been able to convert his starts into effective scores which have affected their scoring rate badly.

The beefy Chris Tremlett, who hit 15-ball 23 with two sixes and a boundary against Bangladesh, will have a huge role to play in the death.

As far as the bowling goes, the English side comprising players like Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Tremlett and James Tredwell, have a decent line-up to defend a good total.

Match Details:

Date: March 14 (Sunday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Squads

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillaratkne Dilshan, Chamara Silva, Dulanjana Wijensinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Ajantha Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Chamara Kapugedera.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Gavin Hamilton, James Tindall, Jim Troughton, Jonathan Trott, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahomood, Usman Afzaal.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Mandy

Bowlers: Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-captain: Kevin Pietersen