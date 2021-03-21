Road Safety World Series 2021, FINAL: India Legends vs SL Legends: Dilshan invites Tendulkar & Co to bat first

Sri Lanka Legends' captain Tillakaratne Dilshan won the toss and invited India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar to bat first in the big final.

After winning his eighth straight toss, Dishan - who is the highest run-scorer of the tournament - said: "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks good, we'll try to restrict them to 170-180. We have a strong batting lineup, so we'll try to chase it down. Everyone home is watching this game, they want this cup. The whole of Sri Lanka is watching (this match). We need to bowl 20 overs and restrict them. It's the same team that we played in the semi-final."

India Legends' captain Tendulkar, said the wicket looks good and one would be tempted to bat first. The legendary batsman also said there is just one forced change in his side for the match tonight.

"This looks a good surface. So one would be tempted to bat. We need to start from scratch. You need to get the process right and the result will follow. We are going to go out and give our best, we have the support too. We got one change - Kaif is struggling with his hamstring, so Badrinath is back in the team," said Tendulkar.

Playing XIs:

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

The match is being aired live on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex HD and COLORS Kannada Cinema. Live Streaming is available on the Voot and Jio app.