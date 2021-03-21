Road Safety World Series 2021, FINAL: VVS Laxman leads Twitterati to hail Yuvraj Singh's sublime knock

Batting first, India were in dire straits when Yuvraj - one of the most feared batsmen in the T20 format - walked in the middle. The southpaw initially took his time to settle down and later rewound the clock as the former India cricketer smashed some of his trademark shots.

Yuvraj - who scored 52* off 22 deliveries against South Africa Legends and followed it up with a 20-ball 49* against the West Indies Legends in the semi-final - continued his sublime form and notched up another half-century in the tournament.

39-year-old Yuvraj - who was hailed as the big match player all through his international career - once again proved he still has a lot of cricket left in him as he smashed four sixes and four boundaries in his innings.

Yuvraj forged partnerships of 43 and 85 runs for third and fourth wicket respectively with Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan.

Impressed with Yuvraj's sensational batting exploits in the match, former India cricketer VVS Laxman hailed the southpaw for his performance in the all-important final against a quality Sri Lanka Legends bowling attack.

Laxman took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "What a delight it is to watch @YUVSTRONG12 when in full flow. Best bat swing in the game. One more important knock under pressure. #class #Champion #RoadSafetyWorldSeries."

What a delight it is to watch @YUVSTRONG12 when in full flow. Best bat swing in the game. One more important knock under pressure. #class #Champion #RoadSafetyWorldSeries — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 21, 2021

Laxman also hailed Yusuf Pathan for his unbeaten 62 which propelled his team to a respectable total.

"Incredible hitting from @iamyusufpathan," tweeted Laxman.

Meanwhile, several fans also hailed Yuvraj's stupendous batting performance and claimed the southpaw is in the mood to settle his score with the Sri Lankans for the defeat in the 2014 World T20 final in Bangladesh. Yuvraj - who scored 11 off 21 deliveries in the final at Dhaka on April 6, 2014 - was criticised heavily for his sluggish batting as the MS Dhoni-led Indian side could only post 130/4 in the 20 overs. India ended up losing the final by 6 wickets.

