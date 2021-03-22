Road Safety World Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, statistics, best players

Full List of Award Winners
Winners - India Legends
Runners-up - Sri Lanka Legends
Cracking Player of the Match (FINAL) - Yuvraj Singh - $ 1000
Player of the Match (FINAL) - Yusuf Pathan - Rs 1.25 lakh
Player of the Tournament - Tillakaratne Dilshan - Rs 2 lakh.
Team Stats
Highest Total: India Legends - 218/3
Biggest Win Margin (by runs) - India Legends - 56 runs against SA Legends
Biggest Win Margin (by wickets) - India Legends - 10 wickets in 10.1 overs against Bangladesh
Highest match aggregate: India Legends vs West Indies Legends - 424 runs
Batting stats:
Most Runs - Tillakaratne Dilshan - 271 runs - 8 matches
Highest Score - Upul Tharanga - 99* vs Bangladesh
Highest Average - Upul Tharanga - 118.50
Most fifties - 2 - Sachin Tendulkar, Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Narsingh Deonarine, Irfan Pathan, Dwayne Smith.
Most ducks - 2 - Loots Bosman (SA L); Abdur Razzak (BAN), Phil Mustard
Most SIXES - 17 - Yuvraj Singh
Most Sixes in an innings - 6 Yuvraj Singh in 2 matches.
Highest Batting Partnership in a match: 161* for 1st wicket between Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk of SA vs Bangladesh.
Bowling Stats
Most Wickets - 12 - Tillakaratne Dilshan
Best Bowling Figures in an innings - 5/25 - Nuwan Kulasekara (SLL) vs SA Legends
Most Four-wickets in an innings - Kulasekara, Dilshan, Monty Panesar, Munaf Patel.
Best Economy rate in an innings - 1.50 - Dilshan
Most Runs conceded in an innings - 55 - Dwayne Smith (WI) vs India.
Other stats:
Wicketkeeping stats:
Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the series - Naman Ojha - 9 (6 catches, 3 stumping)
Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings - Naman Ojha - 4 (3 catches, 1 stumping) vs England Legends
Fielding stats:
Most Catches - 3 - Sachithra Senanayake (SL), Ajantha Mendis (SL), Mohammed Kaif (IND), Yusuf Pathan (IND), Jonty Rhodes (SA), Chamara Silva (SL), Manpreet Gony (IND), Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL).
Most catches in an innings - 3 - Sachithra Senanayake (SL) vs Australia Legends