Road Safety World Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, statistics, best players

Raipur, March 21: India Legends emerged champions in the first edition of the Road Safety World Series T20 after beating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday (March 21).

A repeat of the World Cup 2011 final versus Sri Lanka which the Men in Blue won under MS Dhoni, this win came under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar.

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan starred in the team's victory with an unbeaten 62 and two wickets for 26 that restricted Lanka to 167/7 in 20 overs, chasing a target of 182. Sanath Jayasuriya scored the highest 43 while captain Tillakaratne Dilshan failed to click this time, scoring just 21.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf went on a rampage by slamming half-centuries to see India Legends put up a challenging total of 181 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Yuvraj got an entertaining 60 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes while Yusuf remained unbeaten on 62 in 36 balls with four hits to the ropes and five sixes. Other than the two big men, captain Tendulkar got a classy 30 which included five boundaries.

For Lankans, none of the bowlers were impressive as Rangana Herath, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof and Kaushalya Weeraratne took one wicket each. The tournament's leading wicket-taker and Sri Lanka's match-winner Dilshan returned empty-handed, giving away 25 runs in two overs.

Here is the full list of award winners and statistics from the tournament:

Full List of Award Winners Winners - India Legends Runners-up - Sri Lanka Legends Cracking Player of the Match (FINAL) - Yuvraj Singh - $ 1000 Player of the Match (FINAL) - Yusuf Pathan - Rs 1.25 lakh Player of the Tournament - Tillakaratne Dilshan - Rs 2 lakh. Team Stats Highest Total: India Legends - 218/3 Biggest Win Margin (by runs) - India Legends - 56 runs against SA Legends Biggest Win Margin (by wickets) - India Legends - 10 wickets in 10.1 overs against Bangladesh Highest match aggregate: India Legends vs West Indies Legends - 424 runs Batting stats: Most Runs - Tillakaratne Dilshan - 271 runs - 8 matches Highest Score - Upul Tharanga - 99* vs Bangladesh Highest Average - Upul Tharanga - 118.50 Most fifties - 2 - Sachin Tendulkar, Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Narsingh Deonarine, Irfan Pathan, Dwayne Smith. Most ducks - 2 - Loots Bosman (SA L); Abdur Razzak (BAN), Phil Mustard Most SIXES - 17 - Yuvraj Singh Most Sixes in an innings - 6 Yuvraj Singh in 2 matches. Highest Batting Partnership in a match: 161* for 1st wicket between Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk of SA vs Bangladesh. Bowling Stats Most Wickets - 12 - Tillakaratne Dilshan Best Bowling Figures in an innings - 5/25 - Nuwan Kulasekara (SLL) vs SA Legends Most Four-wickets in an innings - Kulasekara, Dilshan, Monty Panesar, Munaf Patel. Best Economy rate in an innings - 1.50 - Dilshan Most Runs conceded in an innings - 55 - Dwayne Smith (WI) vs India. Other stats: Wicketkeeping stats: Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the series - Naman Ojha - 9 (6 catches, 3 stumping) Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings - Naman Ojha - 4 (3 catches, 1 stumping) vs England Legends Fielding stats: Most Catches - 3 - Sachithra Senanayake (SL), Ajantha Mendis (SL), Mohammed Kaif (IND), Yusuf Pathan (IND), Jonty Rhodes (SA), Chamara Silva (SL), Manpreet Gony (IND), Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL). Most catches in an innings - 3 - Sachithra Senanayake (SL) vs Australia Legends