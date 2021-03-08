Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs England Legends: Preview, Timing, Fantasy Tips, Other Info

Team News: England Legends:

England Legends captain Kevin Pietersen stole the show in the low-scoring match as his team started its campaign on a winning note against Bangladesh Legends on Sunday (March 7).

Pietersen smashed a quickfire 17-ball 42 to help England chase down a 114-run target with 36 balls to spare. In his entertaining knock, Pietersen slammed seven boundaries and a six. Darren Mandy saw the team through to 117 in 14 overs with an unbeaten 32.

After skipper Pietersen elected to field, England bowlers put up a strong show as they restricted Bangladesh to a low score of 113 for five in 20 overs.

Seamer Chris Tremlett was the most successful with two wickets for 10 runs while left-arm spinner Monty Panesar, who opened the bowling, was the most economical of the lot. The English side would be hoping for another clinical show against India Legends - who also got off to a winning start with a 10-wicket mauling of Bangladesh Legends.

Team News: India Legends:

Riding on Virender Sehwag's whirlwind knock of 35-ball 80*, India Legends thrashed Bangladesh in the opening game by 10 wickets. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side put up a stellar show despite not getting the best of the start as Bangladesh openers gave their team a bright start after electing to bat first.

Tendulkar, the Indian captain, operated his spinners well as they brought them back into the game and restricted the Bangladeshis to 109 in 19.4 overs. Yuvraj Singh, Pragyan Ojha, and R Vinay Kumar picked up two wickets each and rattled the opposition batsmen in the middle and death overs, preventing them from converting the good start into a great finish.

Later, Tendulkar and Sehwag's opening pair rewound the clock as one of the most destructive opening pairs of limited-overs format shared an unbeaten 114-run stand and took India home in just 10.1 overs.

They would be looking to replicate a similar performance against England Legends but it won't be easy for them to overcome a quality opposition that is also coming from an emphatic victory.

Match Details:

Date: March 9 (Tuesday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Tickets: Book

Squads

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

England Legends Squad: James Tindall, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen (C), Usman Afzaal, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahmood, Darren Maddy, Gavin Hamilton, Phil Mustard (wk).

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Mandy

Bowlers: Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Pragyan Ojha, R Vinay Kumar

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Captain: Virender Sehwag

Vice-captain: Kevin Pietersen