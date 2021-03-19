Road Safety World Series 2021, Semi-final 2: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Dream11 Fantasy Tips

The winner between the two will face India Legends in the final on Sunday (March 21). With 20 points they are the second most successful side while South Africa stands third at 16 with two losses.

Sri Lankans have been one of the most formidable teams in the tournament. They haven't lost any game this year and would be aiming to keep the winning momentum going.

On paper, the Tillakaratne Dilshan's outfit is stronger than their counterparts. Captain Dilshan has been in terrific form with both bat and ball. He tops the most run-getters list with 232 runs with two half-centuries. Dilshan has been a dangerous player with the ball too as he has claimed 12 wickets in the tournament.

Upul Tharanga, with two half-centuries, and the important cameos from Chamara Silva has kept them on the top. The presence of seamers Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, all-rounder Farveez Maharoof and of course left-arm spinner Rangana Herath make Lankans deadly with the white ball.

South Africa, on the other hand, may not be as dangerous but the form they showed against Bangladesh will surely not see Sri Lanka take them lightly.

The Africans riding on openers Andrew Puttick (82*) and Morne van Wyk (69*) chased down the stiff target of 161 without losing a wicket with eight balls to spare.

Barring Puttick, with 185 runs in four matches with 82* highest, none of the South Africans have put up any extraordinary batting show.

A lot will be expected from the talented Alviro Pietersen, Zander de Bruyn and captain Jonty Rhodes.

Their bowling, too, hasn't delivered up to the potential.

Only Thandi Tshabalala (5 wickets, 4 matches) has looked the most convincing attack that has the likes of Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Alviro Pietersen and Garnett Kruger.

Rhodes & Co will have to play out of their skin in the semifinals if they want to cross swords with India Legends in the grand finale.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakratne Dilshan, Chamara Silva, Dulanjana Wijensinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Ajantha Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Chamara Kapugedera

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Lloyd Norris Jones, Loots Bosman, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Justin Kemp, Zander De Bruyn, Andrew Puttick, Morne Van Wyk.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips:

Batsmen: Andrew Puttick, Morne Van Wyk, Chamara Silva, Alviro Petersen

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Rangana Herath, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Ajantha Mendis

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga.