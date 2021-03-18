Road Safety World Series 2021, Semi-final 2: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: All you need to know

The winner between the two will meet Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends in the final on Sunday (March 21). Sri Lanka has been one of the most dominating sides in the series after hosts' Indians. Barring their defeat to India in the third match last year, they haven't lost any game and won four.

With 20 points they are the second most successful side while South Africa stands third at 16 with two losses.

On paper, the Tillakaratne Dilshan's outfit is stronger than their counterparts. Captain Dilshan has been in terrific form with both bat and ball. He tops the most run-getters list with 232 runs with two half-centuries in six games with 61* being his highest.

He is followed by Indian batting legends Virender Sehwag (204) and Sachin Tendulkar (203) at the second and third spot respectively. Not just with bat, Dilshan has been a dangerous customer with the ball too as he has fetched 12 wickets with his willy off-spinners.

And it is not just Dilshan alone who has been the rock of Lankan's batting, but south-paw Upul Tharanga, with two half-centuries, and the important cameos from Chamara Silva has kept them on top. The presence of seamers Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, all-rounder Farveez Maharoof and of course left-arm spinner Rangana Herath make Lankans deadly with the white ball.

South Africa, on the other hand, may not be as dangerous but the form they showed against Bangladesh will surely not see Sri Lanka take them lightly.

The Africans riding on openers Andrew Puttick (82*) and Morne van Wyk (69*) chased down the stiff target of 161 without losing a wicket with eight balls to spare.

Barring Puttick, with 185 runs in four matches with 82* highest, none of the South Africans have put up any extraordinary batting show.

A lot will be expected from the talented Alviro Pietersen, Zander de Bruyn and captain Jonty Rhodes.

Their bowling, too, hasn't delivered up to the potential.

Only Thandi Tshabalala (5 wickets, 4 matches) with his offies has looked the most convincing off an attack that has the likes of Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Alviro Pietersen and Garnett Kruger.

Rhodes & Co will have to play out of their skin in the semifinals if they want to cross swords with India Legends in the grand finale.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakratne Dilshan, Chamara Silva, Dulanjana Wijensinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Ajantha Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Chamara Kapugedera

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Lloyd Norris Jones, Loots Bosman, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Justin Kemp, Zander De Bruyn, Andrew Puttick, Morne Van Wyk

Key Players:

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Andrew Puttick, Morne Van Wyk, Ajantha Mendis, Thandi Tshabalala.

Where to watch:

TV Channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Kannada Cinema, Rishtey Cineplex.

Time: 7 pm

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio App.